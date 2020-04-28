Malaffi HIE extending Abu Dhabi COVID-19 response

Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform Malaffi has announced two new solutions in Abu Dhabi’s fight against coronavirus. Working under the guidance of the Department of Health (DOH), Malaffi has extended access both to their platform and to a centralised database of COVID-19 test results.

WHY IT MATTERS

Access to Malaffi and the database will be rolled out to all Abu Dhabi healthcare providers who are not already connected to the framework, enabling more accurate, informed care across the Emirate.

The COVID-19 results database provides a centralised location for all testing data gathered at testing sites across the Emirate. Updated in real-time, the platform supports the DOH in tracing the spread of the virus and informing subsequent precautions and response.

The Malaffi portal, which was developed in partnership with the DOH, offers a consolidated database of patient records, providing instant and secure information exchange between healthcare providers. This limits the number of unnecessary test duplication and facilitates better first-response decision-making, including on patient isolation or hospitalisation.

THE LARGER PICTURE

Launched in 2019, Malaffi is already connected to over 450 facilities, serving more than three million patients. With this extension of access, it is hoped that all 2,000 private and public healthcare providers in the Emirate will be connected.

The DOH have sought out comprehensive digital solutions in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One such solution was the release of the Abu Dhabi Health Workforce Management System to support volunteer clinical staff entering the workforce.

ON THE RECORD

H.E Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Building on the existing advanced digital centralised information platform, Malaffi, we can have full visibility of the spread of the virus and empower the front-line healthcare workers with clinical information to make safer and more efficient decisions.

“By centralising all COVID-19 testing results from all testing sites in Abu Dhabi, through Malaffi, the DOH now has access to accurate and real-time key pandemics indicators. Having access to this information is most important in such situations as it enables us to assess and better plan the testing and healthcare capacities and coordinate the distribution of the response resources in the Emirate.”