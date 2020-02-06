Europe/UK
Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Malaffi app will allow Abu Dhabi residents to access medical records via smartphones

The move is part of wider plans to digitalise healthcare in the region.
By Tammy Lovell
February 06, 2020
07:18 AM

Abu Dhabi residents will soon be able to access their own medical records via a smartphone app. 

The app, which will be launched later this year, forms part of the Middle East’s first unified Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform, Malaffi.

It will allow patients to access their medical history, test results and key information about their treatment and medication.

The Malaffi platform is available to more than 15,000 care providers and contains the clinical records of 3 million patients in Abu Dhabi. 

WHY IT MATTERS

Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) officials hope the app will improve health in the region by encouraging patients to take a more proactive approach to managing their own healthcare, supporting prevention and increasing health awareness.

A recent poll conducted by YouGov found that 88% of Abu Dhabi residents are interested in downloading the app.

THE LARGER CONTEXT 

Malaffi, which stands for “My file” in Arabic, became operational at the end of July 2019, following a contract between Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) and New Zealand technology solutions supplier Orion Health.

ADHDS was set up as a public-private partnership (PPP) between the Abu Dhabi DoH and Injazat Data Systems, which is a subsidiary of the Mubadala global investment company. 

Clinicians at four health care providers have access to Malaffi, including the Abu Dhabi Health Services company (SEHA) which owns all public hospitals and clinics in the capital. It is also being used at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat El Emarat and Oasis hospital. Te HIE platform is aimed to eventually connect 2,000 public and private healthcare providers. 

Meanwhile, Emirati startup Meddy recently raised $2.5 million in Series A funding to expand its doctor search and booking platform to Abu Dhabi and other emirates.      

ON THE RECORD 

Atif Al Braiki, CEO of Malaffi, said: “We believe that the way to overcome today’s considerable healthcare challenges – particularly in this brave new, digital world – is to develop more advanced and accessible approaches to healthcare delivery. 

“We are extremely proud of the strides we have made so far and remain committed to creating a healthier Abu Dhabi – as exemplified by our Malaffi patient app.”

H.E Mohammed Hamad Al Hameli, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi DoH, said: “DoH continues to work in unison with strategic partners in the healthcare sector to set the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation and artificial intelligence, all in the name of enhancing the quality of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. 

“As such, Malaffi is an example of the critical role of technology in transforming the patient experience and empowering residents to monitor and manage their medical care.”

Topics: 
Health Information Exchange (HIE)

More regional news

Home Office deputy tech chief appointed CISO at NHS Digital

By
Leontina Postelnicu
February 06, 2020

Pictured: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen; Credit: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photographer: Etienne Ansotte

Data and technology to play key role in Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, says EU chief

By
Leontina Postelnicu
February 06, 2020

Dr Don Rucker on interoperability, FHIR and global collaboration

By
Lynne Minion
February 05, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Malaffi app will allow Abu Dhabi residents to access medical records via smartphones

Most Read

Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
Epic, Cerner, CVS align with Surescripts to make personalized prescription benefit, pricing info available in EHRs
Why blockchain could transform the very nature of EHRs
CVS to deploy Epic EHR across its chronic care management programs
Expert to VA: Pick any vendor but Cerner to ignite EHR interoperability

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Workflow
Compliance & Legal

Video

Innovating with results in mind
How AI partners can work together to break down data silos
Sponsored by
Meeting the challenge of improving health resource management
Developing a patient-centric digital transformation strategy

More Stories

Pictured: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen; Credit: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photographer: Etienne Ansotte

Data and technology to play key role in Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, says EU chief
HIMSS show floor
A MobiHealthNews reader's guide to HIMSS20
Nuance to debut new AI-powered systems for imaging at HIMSS20
Nuance to debut new AI-powered systems for imaging at HIMSS20
Telehealth billing guide highlights complexities of use
Meeting the challenge of improving health resource management
Dr Don Rucker on interoperability, FHIR and global collaboration
Empowering users to become more proficient with mission-critical technology
Giving patients access to the right information at the right time with My Digital Care Guide