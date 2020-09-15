Europe/UK
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Leeds and York Partnership NHS FT goes live with new EPR system

The mental health and learning disability care provider is using cloud-based CareDirector.
By Sara Mageit
September 15, 2020
04:02 AM

Leeds and York partnership NHS FT has gone live with a new Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They will be using cloud-based CareDirector from Advanced, formerly known as CareWorks which was acquired by Advanced in November 2019.

The care provider has over 3,000 staff serving Leeds and York as well as the north of England.

WHY IT MATTERS

The new system has enabled 1,300 staff to work remotely and effectively from home, with all training delivered via Teams and Zoom during the pandemic.

A 24/7 virtual support desk was created the week before going live, with ramped up capacity due to reduced floorwalkers. 

The solution ensures all patients’ data can be recorded and accessed in one place, enabling clinicians and staff to access live health information and inform the care they deliver.

THE LARGER TREND

In June, Royal Surrey and Ashford and St Peter NHS FT implemented a joint EPR system, powered by Cerner Millennium.

Also in June, Manchester University NHS FT signed a £181m contract with Epic to provide an EPR system aimed to simplify the process of providing patient information.  

ON THE RECORD

Bill Fawcett, chief information officer at Leeds and York Partnership NHS FT, said: “CareDirector has helped us to swiftly respond to COVID-19. We have been able to move our staff to working from home in just a few days, build real-time trust-wide dashboards of COVID-19 cases and redeploy staff while ensuring they rapidly have the access to information they would need for their new roles.

“In addition, we have reduced the revenue costs of the trust’s core clinical records by 25% and integrated the system with four other key systems in the Cloud.”

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

Launch date announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app

By
Sara Mageit
September 14, 2020

Credit: UpToDate

Dubai Health Authority first in UAE to integrate UpToDate CDS resource

By
Ahmed El Sherif
September 14, 2020

Credit: Daman-Microsoft

Daman and Microsoft release COVID-19 'health bot' across UAE

By
Rachel McArthur
September 14, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Using technology to democratize healthcare

Most Read

Empowering and protecting the care team
UVA pushes a pediatric telehealth platform to care for COVID-19 adults
RWJBarnabas Health forges ahead with remote Epic implementation
UC Health creates unified data set to aid COVID-19 researchers
Wright Center codevelops a telehealth-EHR combo to expand care options
Yavapai Regional reduces opioid prescriptions by 6% with Cerner EHR-PDMP integration

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

FDA's role in balancing innovation, regulation, safety during pandemic
Using technology to democratize healthcare
Sponsored by
How radiology is benefiting from AI
Why clinical engagement is key to successful digital transformation

More Stories

Technologies and strategies to maintain productivity during telehealth transition

Jeffrey Vargas, a nursing home consultant, and Dr. Stacey Bayan, a neuropsychologist at Executive Mental Health, demonstrate the telehealth technology.

Technologies and strategies to maintain productivity during telehealth transition
Info blocking compliance date nears: Legal experts offer toolkit to help
Why clinical engagement is key to successful digital transformation
Launch date announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app

Credit: UpToDate

Dubai Health Authority first in UAE to integrate UpToDate CDS resource

Credit: Daman-Microsoft

Daman and Microsoft release COVID-19 'health bot' across UAE
Healthcare experts call for action on climate change and inequality
Hyland acquires content services platform Alfresco