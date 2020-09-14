Europe/UK
Launch date announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app

UK government announces that a new COVID-19 contact tracing app will be launched across England and Wales on 24 September.
By Sara Mageit
September 14, 2020
05:58 AM

A new COVID-19 contact tracing app will be launched across England and Wales later this month and will use Apple and Google’s method of detecting other smartphones. 

The app will let individuals scan QR codes to register visits to hospitality venues.

Businesses are being encouraged to display QR code posters in support.

WHY IT MATTERS

Last week, public health officials warned of “worrying signs” of infection among the elderly, as the R number was raised between 1 and 1.2 for the first time since March.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that there were 39,700 new cases of the virus in England during the first week in September.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The first version of the NHS contact tracing app was trialled on the Isle of Wight in May but later abandoned.

Scotland has also launched a new contact tracing app called Protect Scotland, which lets people know if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive.

More than 600,000 people have downloaded the app.  

The Department of Health and Social Care also highlighted that an alternative system such as a handwritten register must be maintained for people who do not have smartphones. 

ON THE RECORD

UK health secretary, Matt Hancock said: "We need to use every tool at our disposal to control the spread of the virus including cutting-edge technology."

"The launch of the app later this month across England and Wales is a defining moment and will aid our ability to contain the virus at a critical time."

More regional news

Credit: UpToDate

Dubai Health Authority first in UAE to integrate UpToDate CDS resource

By
Ahmed El Sherif
September 14, 2020

Credit: Daman-Microsoft

Daman and Microsoft release COVID-19 'health bot' across UAE

By
Rachel McArthur
September 14, 2020

Healthcare experts call for action on climate change and inequality

By
Rosy Matheson
September 12, 2020
Top Story
Launch date announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app

