Europe/UK
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital revalidated against EMRAM Stage 7 standards

The HIMSS model measures a hospital's digital maturity according to its EMR capabilities.
By Leontina Postelnicu
March 17, 2020
09:26 AM

King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital (KKESH), a tertiary care ophthalmic facility in Saudi Arabia, has been validated against the Stage 7 standards of the HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM).

KKESH achieved Stage 6 of the EMRAM five months after deploying InterSystems’ TrakCare health information system. The hospital was then validated at Stage 7 in less than two years, becoming the first one in the Middle East to do so back in 2016.

WHY IT MATTERS

The eight-stage model from HIMSS, owner of Healthcare IT News, measures a hospital’s digital maturity relative to its EMR capabilities.

John Rayner, HIMSS Analytics regional director, said the achievement showed KKESH was “committed to using technology to increase patient safety and the overall patient experience.”

Meanwhile, the hospital said this supports the Saudi 2030 Vision, which puts emphasis on improving access to and the quality and efficiency of health services, with a focus on prevention, underpinned by the use of digital technology.

Chief executive Dr Abdulaziz Ibrahim AlRajhi added that the renewal was aligned to their strategy to transform into a "smart hospital."

But KKESH is not the only facility in Saudi Arabia to have reached Stage 7; King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC), another hospital in Riyadh, was also validated against the EMRAM Stage 7 standards late last year.

THE LARGER PICTURE

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced it donated $10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the fight against the new coronavirus.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that malls, restaurants, public parks and gardens across the country were ordered to close, with only supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as food delivery, remaining open.

Furthermore, the news agency said Saudi Arabia planned to host a virtual G20 summit, gathering representatives of the world’s biggest economies, in one of the latest global efforts to tackle the pandemic.

As the number of confirmed cases continues to increase, however, we’ve seen a wave of digital tools and services that aim to help professionals care for patients. At HIMSS Media, we’ve been tracking some of these – and here you can find the Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews roundups.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

Photo by De An Sun via Unsplash

UAE company to set up $1m production facility to help combat COVID-19

By
Ahmed El Sherif
March 13, 2020

Organ donation law seeing move to opt-out system to come into effect in England

By
Sophie Porter
March 11, 2020

Illustration by CDC via Unsplash revealing ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses

Saudi Arabia pledges $10m to COVID-19 emergency response and research

By
Taleen Davies
March 11, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Biofourmis’ AI-fueled remote monitoring tech provides insights in fight against COVID-19

The Biovitals Sentinel analytics system that Biofourmis customized for COVID-19.
Biofourmis' AI monitoring tech provides insights for COVID-19 fight

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients
Mapping the future of healthcare in UAE
Deploying telehealth to improve access to healthcare
Sponsored by
Providing high quality care with interoperable approach

More Stories

Bruce Greenstein of LHC Group gives President Trump an elbow bump.
President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus a national emergency
Donald Trump
UPDATED: Hospitals, physicians, nurses ask for coronavirus disaster declaration
Orion Health releases remote patient monitoring platform to combat COVID-19
Biofourmis’ AI-fueled remote monitoring tech provides insights in fight against COVID-19

The Biovitals Sentinel analytics system that Biofourmis customized for COVID-19.

Biofourmis' AI monitoring tech provides insights for COVID-19 fight

Photo by De An Sun via Unsplash

UAE company to set up $1m production facility to help combat COVID-19
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients
HIMSS CEO: Cancelling conference was 'heartbreaking,' but HIMSS20 Digital is set for growth

Above image: What people can expect to see the first time they access My Health Record after the system upgrade. Credit: ADHA

My Health Record receives upgrade for improved security controls and advance care plans