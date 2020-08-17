Europe/UK
Telehealth

Jordanian telehealth solution to provide free medical access for Beirut residents

Altibbi will provide the Arabic-language consultations for a month, allowing anyone who needs medical assistance to connect directly with doctors via audio calls and online chats.
By Ahmed El Sherif
August 17, 2020
02:26 AM

Credit: Altibbi

Jordan’s Altibbi has announced it is to provide free telehealth consultations for Beirut residents “to support the overstretched healthcare system in Lebanon.” This comes following the devastating explosions that recently took place in the capital.

Dubbing itself as the “first and largest platform in the Arab region that offers telemedicine consultation services”, Altibbi will provide the free Arabic-language consultations for a month, allowing anyone who needs medical assistance to connect directly with doctors via audio calls or online chat. Those requiring the service can visit altibbi.com/consultation or download the app after which they will be connected with a doctor “within minutes”.

CEO Jalil Allabadi explained: “Telehealth has proven vital with its ability to surpass physical boundaries to support the masses: from empowering governments with their fight against the spreading of COVID-19 to aiding a country in need of humanitarian healthcare aid. 

“We hope that this initiative by Altibbi would help ease the burden on hospitals and healthcare centres by providing remote medical assistance. Cases that do not require immediate in-person attention or ones that need follow-up care will highly benefit from this, especially since the priority right now is for people still suffering from injuries and other urgent cases.”

THE LARGER CONTEXT

This is not the first time that Altibbi has offered free health services in recent times. Last month, the startup announced a partnership with UNICEF to offer free telemedicine consultations for 3,000 at-risk youth. It also promised to provide information on disease prevention, including COVID-19, as well as scaled-up mental health and wellbeing services. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the critical need to provide reliable, quality healthcare to young people to support their physical and mental health,” said Ettie Higgins, deputy representative of UNICEF Jordan at the time of launch. “UNICEF’s partnership with Altibbi will empower young women and men, who are at the most critical juncture in their lives, with the services and information they need to be healthy and successful.”

WHY IT MATTERS

Startups and multinational companies of all sectors have been stepping in to assist with aid and other help since the Beirut incident that resulted in more than 178 lives lost or missing, injured thousands, and destroyed or damaged the homes of some 300,000 residents. 

In terms of healthcare for example, one of the biggest companies to have come forward has been the German multinational Siemens AG, which has supported the country with free medical systems and electric power. Siemens Healthineers donated the ultrasound systems, Acuson NX2 and Juniper, and mobile X-ray device, Mobilett Mira to local hospitals in Beirut.

“We want to provide rapid, focused support to help relieve people’s suffering quickly and with no red tape,” said Siemens AG President and CEO, Joe Kaeser. “Medical systems and electric power are vital here, and Siemens can supply both. As a global company, we feel a clear obligation to support the country and its people in this difficult situation.”

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m

By
Sara Mageit
August 17, 2020

Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis

By
Sara Mageit
August 17, 2020

German MoH’s health innovation hub to host international Summit on new digital health opportunities in Europe's largest market

August 17, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis

Most Read

Lessons from SARS
FCC boosts rural healthcare funding by $198M, with eye toward telehealth expansion
New model draws on hospital data to help health officials time COVID-19 lockdowns
Research Data Alliance finalizes COVID-19 data sharing guidelines
Cerner's investment into Xealth brings digital health prescription tools to its EHR & patient portal
Leveraging digital health in times of COVID-19 and beyond

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
Best practices for medication decision support
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity
COVID-19 brings new challenges, opportunities for population health

More Stories

Telemedicine is a major driver in shifting the healthcare delivery model
Remote patient monitoring can help address the maternal mortality crisis
Best practices for medication decision support
Cerner exec wins GOP primary, will face incumbent US Rep. Sharice Davids
How one 500-doc physicians group scaled up telehealth to 130 clinics in a week
How one 500-doc physicians group scaled up telehealth to 130 clinics in a week

Photo courtesy of MedSign

New telehealth technology uses the TV set

(Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Livongo's President Dr. Jennifer Schneider talks potential in Livongo and Teladoc merger
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity