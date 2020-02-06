Europe/UK
Home Office deputy tech chief appointed CISO at NHS Digital

Pete Rose, currently director of enterprise services and deputy chief digital, data and technology officer at the Home Office, has also been named as the new deputy CEO of the organisation.
By Leontina Postelnicu
February 06, 2020
NHS Digital has appointed Pete Rose as chief information security officer (CISO), over a year after the agency’s first CISO, Robert Coles, resigned four months in the job due to personal reasons.

Rose, who brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role, is currently director of enterprise services and deputy chief digital, data and technology officer at the Home Office, where NHS Digital chief executive Sarah Wilkinson was formerly chief information officer.

The new CISO, who will start on 4 May, has also been appointed as deputy CEO of the arm's-length body. Rob Shaw, who had previously been in the job since August 2017, announced in October that he was leaving NHS Digital to pursue a consulting career.

“Pete’s background in the management of complex national systems, and in particular his extensive experience of managing cyber security and resilience planning, and major incident management, will enable him to bring deep expertise and strong strategic vision to this challenging and wide-ranging role,” Wilkinson said in a statement. “I greatly look forward to welcoming Pete to the organisation.”

THE LARGER PICTURE

This is not the only recent senior appointment in the NHS technology space. This week, it was announced that David Turner, chief technology officer (CTO) at betting company William Hill, would take on the role of CTO for NHSX. Turner will replace acting CTO Hadley Beeman, who will remain health secretary Matt Hancock’s chief tech adviser.

But while NHSX seems to be on a recruitment spree at the moment, with adverts for the roles of chief digital officerdigital analytics director and more live, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the new unit. Last year, a representative said NHSX would review staffing needs after it was revealed that five members of the same team - digital transformation projects - left in one month.

ON THE RECORD

In a statement, the new NHS Digital CISO said: “I’m delighted to be joining NHS Digital later in the spring and contributing to the support of the health and social care system. I’ve always been motivated by supporting essential, front-line services to the public through technology, so the opportunity to work in the NHS is a huge privilege and an exciting challenge. 

“I look forward to working with, and learning from, health and social care specialists from across the sector, as well as contributing my own experience from other sectors.”

