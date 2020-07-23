By: 

How telehealth holds the key to patient activation
How a new solution for dose management increases operations efficiency
AI-Pathway Companion uses digitization to assist physicians
Q&A: Making AI accessible

Sponsored

Europe/UK
Telehealth

Health providers rediscover the hidden asset of telemedicine for care management

Telehealth introduces a new approach to shared clinical decision making, facilitates trusted cooperation and patient engagement. For Siemens Healthineers, the COVID-19 pandemic sheds new light on digital solutions in value-based healthcare.
July 23, 2020
05:40 AM

Credit: Siemens Healthineers

Recently, millions of patients have realised how their health is dependent on access to a healthcare facility infrastructure. For the clinics and physicians, the pandemic brought a double challenge: providing access to care for COVID-19 patients and keeping chronically ill patients under control so that they can stay safe at home. It became clear that continuity of care for large patient cohorts required reliable communication channels and decision-support systems.

“During the novel coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine facilitates workflows, freeing up local healthcare capacities. By constant monitoring of the different data points, care teams can follow what is happening with the patient, being able to react properly. This is far more than remote patient monitoring – it’s remote patient management,” says Jörg Aumüller, global head of marketing digital health at Siemens Healthineers.

The partly automatised, but highly personalised care continuum

According to the recently published HIMSS e-Health Trendbarometer: Telehealth Adoption in Europe, before the COVID-19 outbreak, seven out of ten health providers targeted chronic patients when implementing telehealth services or solutions. With the rising burden of chronic diseases and new perspectives gained from the coronavirus pandemic, remote care is becoming a new standard of health service.

This flexible approach to care that embraces monitoring tools, patient engagement, reliable communication and decision guidance is for Siemens Healthineers, a key catalyst in designing digital health solutions for chronically ill patients. Solutions supported by artificial intelligence, orchestrate the process of delivering care and decision-making. Random care is being transformed into a consistent journey which improves outcomes, boosts patient experience and enhances the quality of care.

Changing the economics of health and the new patient-journey

“The need for communication methods that open the possibility to provide health services without the physical presence of the patients, exploded in recent months. Regardless of the different scenarios of applying remote care management solutions – whether for chronically ill patients, prevention purposes or monitoring of hospital staff – telehealth demonstrated essential value in creating sustainable healthcare,” Aumüller tells Healthcare IT News.

In the long run, the pandemic will change the economics of healthcare by promoting highly specialised and affordable health services globally. Aumüller notes that shared decision making and patient empowerment establish a background for cooperative care. For health providers, digital health platforms are fundamental for this transformation. They are a starting point of scaling up new digital services for connecting care teams and patients, streamlining operation management and supporting diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making.

Adjustable software for high-quality, efficient care

To help providers in the digital shift of care, Siemens Healthineers’ introduced 'teamplay myCare Companion' – a remote care service for chronically ill patients. This web-based platform and a dedicated smartphone app keep patients engaged, manages the workload of the health provider and supports the decision making process.

teamplay myCare Companion is one of the solutions and services integrated within teamplay Digital Health Platform, which helps care providers to create a mature digital health infrastructure, adapt their telemedicine programs to patient characteristics and internal workloads.

All-in-one digital health platform

Find out more about how remote care management solution, 'teamplay myCare Companion' by Siemens Healthineers supports the patient and care teams and learn about the benefits of remote care management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HIMSS e-Health Trendbarometer

The recently published eBook describes telehealth maturity in Europe shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak. Learn about the most significant challenges for telemedicine and the impact of COVID-19 on the adoption of digital health services.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Patient Engagement, Telehealth, Workflow

More regional news

Error which caused 80,000 German medical practices to lose their connection to telematics infrastructure has been resolved

By
Tammy Lovell
July 22, 2020

Q&A: The importance of effective population health data management

By
Sara Mageit
July 22, 2020

Online GPs could save employers £1.5 billion in lost working time, according to report

By
Tammy Lovell
July 22, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Error causing 80,000 German practices to lose telematics connection is resolved

Most Read

CMS issues guidance for new telehealth eCQM reporting in 2020 and 2021
The cybersecurity framework organizations should follow to keep data safe
Half of consumers avoid seeking care because it's too difficult
Ballad Health launches Epic with virtual rollout across its 4-state system
Consortium uses FCC COVID-19 funds to bring telehealth to the underserved
Senator Tina Smith: 'We have to learn from our experiences' on telehealth

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Patient centeredness, financial incentives, turnkey system needed for telehealth to work
When providing treatment, look to the entire person
White House directs hospitals to submit COVID-19 data to HHS; telehealth helps with recovery
How telehealth can improve care coordination for isolated populations

More Stories

Online GPs could save employers £1.5B in lost working time
HHS unveils Coronavirus Data Hub, but accuracy is still in question
Froedtert uses digital health therapeutics to improve patients’ mental health

Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

Froedtert uses digital health therapeutics to improve patients’ mental health
Patient centeredness, financial incentives, turnkey system needed for telehealth to work
Dedalus acquires DXC Technology’s healthcare software solutions division
Accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare

The letter was addressed to Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. (Alex Wong, Getty)

More than 100 industry groups ask Trump to reverse HHS data reporting requirement
Arkos Health, created by merger of 3 companies, sets sights on senior-focused telehealth