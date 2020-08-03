Health Foundation launches Networked Data Lab to provide healthcare insights

UK-based independent charity, the Health Foundation, has launched the Networked Data Lab, a collaborative network of analytical teams across the UK working with linked datasets on key issues facing health care services.

Following an application and interview process, the following partners from across the country have been selected to work with the charity:

The Aberdeen Centre for Health Data Science (ACHDS) which includes NHS Grampian and the University of Aberdeen

Public Health Wales, NHS Wales Informatics Service (NWIS), Swansea University (SAIL Databank) and Social Care Wales (SCW)

Imperial College Health Partners (ICHP), Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI), Imperial College London (ICL), and North West London CCGs

Liverpool CCG, Healthy Wirral Partnership and Citizens Advice Bureau

Leeds CCG and Leeds City Council

WHY IT MATTERS

The Networked Data Lab will provide local and national health system leaders with insights from the data.

This will equip them to take action in order to improve the UK’s health and care systems, including addressing COVID-19, pressing health and care inequalities and some of the toughest health care challenges currently impacting the UK.

The Networked Data Lab will also create open source tools for the wider analytics community to use.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Last month, Imperial College London launched a COVID-19 platform, to tackle what the World Health Organisation has described as an ‘infodemic’. The new project aims to build a global information knowledge platform to help the healthcare industry deliver more efficient care to COVID-19 patients.

In related news, Oxford University spin-out and data visualization platform, Zegami, offered its technology to help discover why the BAME community is at greater risk from coronavirus.