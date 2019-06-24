German company presents digital solutions to improve early detection of skin cancer

FotoFinder showcased its systems for video dermatoscopy earlier this month.
By Anna Engberg
June 24, 2019
10:19 AM
Digital dermatoscopy and holistic body mapping are increasingly in demand for skin cancer screening and enable an extremely precise and earlier diagnosis of melanomas.

At the 24th World Congress for Dermatology in Milan in mid-June, Bavarian company FotoFinder presented its technology for the visualisation of skin and skin lesions, which is now being used in combination with AI.

WHAT HAPPENED

Video dermoscopy is the new method for rapid detection of new, altered and malignant skin lesions that may indicate skin cancer.

In Milan, FotoFinder demonstrated the new medical device FotoFinder bodystudio ATBM master, with which dermatologists can use to perform skin cancer screening according to the ATBM method (Automatic Total Body Mapping).

The device can be used to create fully automatic whole-body images as well as microimages for skin checks and evaluate them directly via a platform for skin cancer diagnostics.

Whole body cartography allows the physician to take high-resolution photographs of the entire skin surface with a special camera without light reflections. From these clinical images, doctors can look into the microscopic structure of the skin. New foci become directly visible through the high-resolution visualisation of the skin.

The Moleanalyzer pro software, which works with an AI-based deep learning algorithm and supports dermatologists in risk assessment of skin changes, is used for medical evaluation.

Studies show that imaging techniques in combination with AI often achieve better results than the corresponding specialised physicians, and the digitisation of early skin cancer detection can also save time: the system analyses the skin structure in just a few seconds, often reducing the need for time-consuming examinations, biopsies and excisions.

In addition, it can also be used for other medical purposes, such as psoriasis and aesthetic treatments.

ON THE RECORD

"The future of skin cancer diagnostics lies in innovative, intelligent, time-saving solutions. Modern analysis methods are largely digital and help physicians detect abnormalities," said Kathrin Niemela of FotoFinder's management board.

Contrary to popular belief that malignant cells develop on existing skin features, experts at FotoFinder believe that melanomas actually develop on healthy skin. However, these small skin changes would often be overlooked in the classical dermatological skin examination.

FotoFinder was awarded as the top company in Lower Bavaria in the field of innovation and is the winner of the Bavarian Export Prize and the Red Dot Design Award. The systems for video dermatoscopy are already in use in over 100 countries worldwide.

More information can be found here.

Anna Engberg is a Wiesbaden-based freelance journalist specialising in health and technology.

Topics: 
Clinical
Kotona is model of the future of digital healthcare

