Gemelli Hospital in Rome announces rollout of new EMR system

Gemelli University Hospital in Rome has partnered with IT platform leader InterSystems to introduce its electronic medical record (EMR) system, TrakCare.

TrakCare went live successfully in October in all inpatient departments of Gemelli general hospital and Presidio Columbus, involving around 90 departments and 3,500 users.

The next steps will involve the deployment of the EMR to the outpatient and ambulance departments and activating functions to support research protocols and other significant optimisation functions for resource allocation and planning.

WHY IT MATTERS

The TrakCare implementation has provided features such as an EMR, unified clinical and administrative capabilities and medication management.

It also included the crucial integration of around 30 departmental and external systems, optimising the flow of diagnostic and consultancy services in compliance with the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation standards.

All clinical documentation, including emergency documentation, automatically flows into the patient’s health record. The real-time detailed collection of all data will also be provided to researchers and administrators at Gemelli Hospital.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In October, Paolo Locatelli, scientific officer at the Politecnico Di Milano’s Digital Innovation in Healthcare Observatory in Italy, told Healthcare IT News, there has been a push to speed up digital transformation in the country with the interoperability of regional EMRs in areas such as Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Puglia.

Meanwhile, InterSystems recently announced a partnership with digital engineering specialist Virtusa to enhance the healthcare data integration capabilities of Virtusa’s vLife life sciences platform.

The firm also signed an agreement in November, for strategic cooperation with Inspur, a Chinese cloud computing and big data service provider, which will implement its healthcare big data platform using the InterSystems IRIS for Health data platform.

ON THE RECORD

Cesare Guidorzi, country manager of InterSystems in Italy, said: “TrakCare enables care providers to have a holistic view of patients’ data from a clinical, administrative and financial point of view in order to achieve clinical and financial goals. Through events and process monitoring, and by giving the right support to healthcare professionals’ clinical decisions, TrakCare is proving to be a fundamental tool that enables innovation and continuous improvement of care processes for the patients’ benefit.”

Marco Elefanti, general director of Gemelli Hospital, said: “The high level of integration during the different stages of care and the timely use of information for the decision-making process put in perspective the concrete possibility of controlling processes and conveying modifications in an efficient and effective way.”

Andrea Cambieri, chief medical officer at Gemelli Hospital, said: “Putting the patient at the centre of care, specifically implemented by the health record and by all the clinical data integrations as well as by the assisted medication administration, enables doctors and healthcare professionals to have an accurate and complete evaluation of the data to support clinical safety and quality of care.”