Europe/UK
Government & Policy

Funding boost for AI in NHS to speed up diagnosis of diseases

The investment will boost improvements in technology across the NHS to speed up the diagnosis of diseases like cancer.
By Sara Mageit
September 01, 2020
05:54 AM

A £50 million funding boost will be invested in the work of the Digital Pathology and Imaging Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence, which will develop AI and digital tools to diagnose diseases.

The three centres set to receive a share of the funding are based in Coventry, Leeds and London.

WHY IT MATTERS

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Pathology imaging services and radiology play a crucial role in the diagnosis of diseases.

The funding will deliver digital upgrades to pathology and imaging services across an additional 38 NHS trusts, benefiting 26.5 million patients across England.

The investment aims to enable faster and more accurate diagnosis and more personalised treatments for patients, subsequently freeing up clinicians’ time and ultimately saving lives.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The new funding is part of the UK government’s commitment to saving more lives each year and detecting three-quarters of all cancers at an early stage by 2028.

The government has also provided an update on the number of cancer diagnostic machines replaced in England; 69 scanners have now been installed and are in use, 10 more are being installed and 75 have been ordered or are ready to be installed.

In September 2019, £200 million was announced to help replace MRI machines, CT scanners and breast screening equipment, as part of the government’s commitment to ensure 55,000 more people survive cancer each year.

ON THE RECORD

National pathology imaging co-operative director and consultant pathologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS trust Darren Treanor said: “This investment will allow us to use digital pathology to diagnose cancer at 21 NHS trusts in the north, serving a population of 6 million people.

“We will also build a national network spanning another 25 hospitals in England, allowing doctors to get expert second opinions in rare cancers, such as childhood tumours, more rapidly. This funding puts the NHS in a strong position to be a global leader in the use of artificial intelligence in the diagnosis of disease.”

Professor Kiran Patel, chief medical officer and interim chief executive officer for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS trust, said: “We are delighted to receive and lead this funding. This represents a major capital investment into the NHS which will massively expand the digitisation of cellular pathology services, driving diagnostic evaluation to new heights and increasing access to a vast amount of image information for research."

Topics: 
Government & Policy

More regional news

Q&A: Climate change and risks for future health crises

By
Tammy Lovell
September 01, 2020

Credit: Elsevier

Virtual HIMSS & Health 2.0: Panel discusses Managing clinical variation in a new uncharted reality

September 01, 2020

Credit: Royal Marsden Hospital

Symptom checker at Royal Marsden Hospital reduces COVID infection risk for cancer patients

By
Hyland
August 31, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Q&A: Climate change and risks for future health crises

Most Read

CMS proposes telehealth changes under Trump executive order
German MoH’s health innovation hub to host international Summit on new digital health opportunities in Europe's largest market
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reverse abortion telemed ruling
New Zealand’s COVID-crushing effort
Telehealth and mail-order abortion possible in some states during pandemic
Roundup: UK’s test and trace failing to contact thousands, France deploys AI-based cancer detection and more briefs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

How Israel is using its military defense expertise to fight war on COVID-19
Optimizing a community-based approach to patient care
VA healthcare slated for modernization; COVID-19 testing required for nursing home staffs
Upping investment in social determinants of health

More Stories

Online scheduling portals promote care continuity – but may widen gaps in access

Credit: Royal Marsden Hospital

Symptom checker at Royal Marsden Hospital reduces COVID infection risk for cancer patients
Optimizing a community-based approach to patient care

Credit: IBM Watson

Virtual agents: accelerating the pace of AI adoption towards a new normal
AI-assisted EHR documentation will need human help
Konica Minolta pays $500K to settle EHR whistleblower case
Telehealth keeps I/DD patients close with their docs during pandemic

Jackie Fahey, director of clinic services at The Arc Madison Cortland in Oneida, New York.

Telehealth keeps I/DD patients close with their docs during pandemic
HIMSSCast: How the USPS funding battle may affect...