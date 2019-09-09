Intelligent Population Health: Better Insights for Better Results
Weathering change and the promise of digital transformation in healthcare

Additional Resources

How To Integrate Bundled Payments into a Value-Based Strategy
EPCS: Taking Control of Controlled Substances
Europe/UK
Innovation Pulse

French pharmacy group to launch in-store digital wellness coaching

Customers will be guided through health consultations on the Yiango platform via an iPad and offered food supplements.
By Tammy Lovell
September 09, 2019
09:59 AM

A French digital coaching platform is offering pharmacy customers the chance to experience digital wellness coaching in store via an iPad.

The VD Pharm network of pharmacies in Toulouse is due to launch the Yiango platform in November, which allows patients to access health coaching on issues such as weight loss, stress, detoxification and digestion.

Members of the pharmacy have been trained to guide customers through one of Yiango’s nine wellness programmes, using an iPad Pro 12.

The 20-minute programmes use an algorithm to create a chart based on the customer’s individual factors such as physical activity, diet and daily habits.

The pharmacist then uses these results to set the patient goals for the next two weeks and invites them back to measure their progress. In between appointments they receive motivational emails and SMS messages from Yiango.

At the end of the interview, the customer has the option to buy a wellness package selected by the platform which includes three food supplements.

Pharmacies pay a monthly fee to subscribe to the coaching platform, which includes software, furniture, staff training and digital support for customers in between coaching sessions.

WHY IT MATTERS

Yiango founder Olivier Roques said he started the platform to help people take a more individualised approach to achieving their wellness goals.

“After 12 years in the weight management industry, and having built a 650 diet shop network in France, I noticed that all the methods were based on a diet-only approach with meal replacements, diet coaching and diet supplements, but these methods failed to offer long-term results,” he said. “To achieve sustainable results, we must work simultaneously on three fundamentals of the individual; daily habits, physical activity and diet.”

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Pharmacies are increasingly offering digital services to their customers. UK high street pharmacy chain Boots recently announced plans to partner with Swedish startup LIVI, to provide an in-store digital GP consultation service to its customers and NHS patients.

The Co-op group launched a digital pharmacy app earlier this year which links patients to their GP surgeries and allows them to order medication to any location.

ON THE RECORD

Valérie Lannes, head pharmacist of the VD Pharm network, said: “The challenge is clearly for us to move towards a service offering, especially for overweight patients. To date we have only product ranges to offer, with short-term benefits.

“Yiango brings a global coaching solution to support customers in the long run. The coaching is ultra-simplified thanks to the digital platform which allows us to carry out quick and effective interviews. It also increases customer loyalty through one-to-one interviews every two weeks.”

Topics: 
Innovation Pulse

More regional news

Statistics reveal healthcare is the sector most affected by personal data breaches

By
Tammy Lovell
August 28, 2019

Irish oncology app launches search engine for clinical trials

By
Tammy Lovell
August 28, 2019

Oxford University Hospitals appoints chief digital and partnership officer

By
Leontina Postelnicu
August 22, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

French pharmacy group to launch in-store digital wellness coaching

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Epic's rival EHR vendors say they too are making the 'CHR' switch
Next up for EHRs: Vendors adding artificial intelligence into the workflow
EHR interoperability: We're closing in on a signature moment
Here's what innovators really need from EHR makers to move healthcare forward
Why the Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan plans should inspire hospital IT shops to act fast

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Cloud Computing
Quality and Safety

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Cloud Computing
Data Warehousing

Video

New avenues opening up for digital health
Liberating healthcare data is the goal in US and abroad
Healthcare Without Walls: Serving people where they are
Tech and innovation bring hope in combating devastating opioid crisis

More Stories

What population health IT vendors are doing to support SDOH
What population health IT vendors are doing to support SDOH
AMA launches Practice Transformation Initiative to combat physician burnout
AMA launches Practice Transformation Initiative to combat physician burnout
Athenahealth hires PatientKeeper CEO as chief product officer
How artificial intelligence can allow providers to get a better handle on social determinants of health data
Erik Zempel, Director of Performance and Improvement Management at University of Michigan — Michigan Medicine

Erik Zempel, Director of Performance and Improvement Management at University of Michigan — Michigan Medicine

Q&A: Leveraging technology to improve the customer experience
Healthcare Without Walls: Serving people where they are
ONC names Sequoia Project as TEFCA coordinator
ONC names Sequoia Project as TEFCA coordinator
New alliance negotiates with health plans to address the social determinants of health