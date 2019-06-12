Finland's digital genome project

By Philipp Grätzel von Grätz
June 12, 2019
06:20 AM
Share
A quick look at the FinnGen project.

Finland has embarked on one of the most ambitious efforts worldwide to bring together genome and digital health information. Very soon, data of one tenth of the population will be available for cutting-edge analytics.

During a keynote session at this year’s HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference, Aarno Palotie and Mark Daly of the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM) introduced the FinnGen project. It aims at collecting individual healthcare and genomic data of 500.000 Finns.

Around 290.000 individuals have already signed in, and in February 2019, some 146.000 datasets were already available for analytics.

The project, Palotie said, drew on the long Nordic history of collecting medical data for registries. These longitudinal clinical datasets, tied together by the individual’s social security number, can be correlated with biobank data of the respective individual for medical research of all kind, made possible by a broad, research-friendly consent scheme introduced through the Finnish Biobank Act.

“This offers a huge potential for discoveries that transform our understanding of diseases”, said Daly. For example, a specifically Finnish genetic predictor of inflammatory bowel diseases was discovered recently. Other genetic predictors have been discovered or verified in asthma and diabetes at this early stage of the project already.

“What is essential is that the computational environment in which the analytics are done is entirely secure. Similarly important is a high degree of autonomy of the individual: Everybody can withdraw consent at any time. It is completely voluntary.”

Full coverage: HIMSS & Health 2.0 Europe 2019

Healthcare decision makers, patients, clinicians, nurses, life science professionals, innovators and many more are set to convene at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference 2019 in Helsinki on 11-13 June.

Topics: 
Innovation Pulse
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Artificial intelligence shows promise in detecting lung cancer
Top Story
Artificial intelligence shows promise in detecting lung cancer

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Epic's rival EHR vendors say they too are making the 'CHR' switch
Next up for EHRs: Vendors adding artificial intelligence into the workflow
EHR interoperability: We're closing in on a signature moment
Here's what innovators really need from EHR makers to move healthcare forward
Why the Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan plans should inspire hospital IT shops to act fast

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Pharmacy
Clinical
Innovation Pulse

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Video

Why healthcare organizations need execs with social sensitivity
Medicalchain's vision: Providing a singular view of health record
ORCHA provides health app awareness, access, trust
Extending patient connection to care team outside walls of healthcare

More Stories

ORCHA provides health app awareness, access, trust
Finland's digital genome project

Stefanie Veraghtert, director & founder of The Big C

Facing the silver tsunami - with a little help from patients
NT Pathology to link MHR results to Lab Tests Online

Screengrab of the NNI website.

NNI & Iota Medtech to develop priority sorting system for head injury patients
Epic and Humana partner to enhance patient, provider and payer collaboration
Epic and Humana partner to enhance patient, provider and payer collaboration
Health systems look to tech to improve efficiency, interoperability
Health systems look to tech to improve efficiency, interoperability
GE Healthcare, Nyansa partner on network performance analytics
GE Healthcare, Nyansa partner on network performance analytics