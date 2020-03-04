Europe/UK
Innovation Pulse

Final version of Saudi-led 'smart glasses' to be unveiled this month

Amal Glass is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help thousands of blind and visually-impaired individuals in the region.
By Ahmed El Sherif
March 04, 2020
10:19 AM

Credit: Amal Glass

A GCC-based startup is preparing to release the final version of its smart AI-powered glasses, a product aiming to make a difference to those affected by moderate to severe visual impairment.

Amal Glass provides a virtual assistant that enables wearers to know more about their surrounding environment. Each pair of glasses relies on artificial intelligence technology to process the data and present it by voice.

Production of the glasses began in Dubai in January 2020, with the company forecasting to sell 10,000 units within the next two years. A single pair costs $1,500.

Earlier this month, Amal Glass’ management confirmed to Middle East Exchange that the company has already received AED 105,000 ($28,587) worth of advance orders. The startup is partnering with governmental and private healthcare providers to sell the glasses, and has launched an open-source software development for external programmers to create software or apps for the glasses in the future.

“Our first goal [is] to help people – we look at that as our challenge. To reach people. To empower them,” Saad Albidnah, CEO of Amal Glass said. “This may be difficult because many blind people are poor, and they couldn’t afford to buy the glasses, so our challenge is to convince governments to provide the glasses to the people who need them.”

WHAT HAPPENED

Upon the release of the final product, Amal Glass – founded by Albidnah, his engineer son Bandar Albidnah, and inventor Mohammed Islam – will begin to seek external investment. It is also in talks to mobile operators from the Gulf region, such as in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to provide affordable monthly subscription packages for data.

The smart glasses – which are classified as an electronic, not a medical device, and therefore do not require regulatory approval – are kitted with a number of sensors connected by wire to a data processing unit that’s placed in the user’s pocket. It can be used either via 4G data or wi-fi.

Built-in functions include distance calculations, colour detection, weather notifications, prayer time alerts and a GPS tracker. It is able to read printed text in both English and Arabic, and relay it in speech form via a small earpiece.

THE LARGER PICTURE

According to an academic study led by Les Ophtalmologistes Associés de Monastir in Tunisia, 0.95% of people in the Middle East and North Africa region are blind, while a further 4.62% have moderate to severe vision impairment.

Headquartered in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Amal Glass was first unveiled to the public in 2018. Last May, it came third in the Supernova Challenge at AI Everything, sharing a $100,000 prize with three other startups.

Topics: 
Innovation Pulse

More regional news

NHS needs a ‘postmodern EHR approach’, says founder of openEHR vendor Better

By
Tammy Lovell
March 03, 2020

NHSX appoints chief information officer

By
Leontina Postelnicu
February 28, 2020

NHS Tech Plan vision: Quarter of providers have no EPR

By
Leontina Postelnicu
February 28, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
NHS needs a ‘postmodern EHR approach’, says founder of openEHR vendor Better

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Epic's rival EHR vendors say they too are making the 'CHR' switch
Next up for EHRs: Vendors adding artificial intelligence into the workflow
EHR interoperability: We're closing in on a signature moment
Here's what innovators really need from EHR makers to move healthcare forward
Why the Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan plans should inspire hospital IT shops to act fast

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Clinical
Imaging

Video

Sponsored by
Providing high quality care with interoperable approach
How Bahrain is taking advantage of telemedicine
Building digital capabilities for Thai healthcare pros
Sponsored by
Using ongoing education to drive proficiency, acceptance of EPR systems

More Stories

Issue in Walgreens' app led to customers seeing each other's secure messages
President Donald Trump set to speak at HIMSS20
Northwell Health finding success with SDOH integration
Walmart, Verizon in talks to offer 5G at health centers
Transfer center tech boosts Banner Health’s revenue by $26.4 million

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix.

Transfer center tech boosts Banner Health’s revenue by $26.4 million
Building digital capabilities for Thai healthcare pros
Full coverage of HIMSS20
VA sets July 2020 goal for EHR rollout at Mann-Grandstaff