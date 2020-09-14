Europe/UK
Decision Support

Dubai Health Authority first in UAE to integrate UpToDate CDS resource

The UpToDate integration allows doctors, nurses and pharmacists from 18 DHA sites to access it via the authority’s Salama EMR to “make evidence-based clinical decisions for their patients and keep their medical knowledge up to date in a more seamless way.
By Ahmed El Sherif
September 14, 2020
05:25 AM

Credit: UpToDate

The United Arab Emirates’ Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has become the first healthcare authority in the country to integrate Wolters Kluwer’s clinical decision support (CDS) resource, UpToDate with an electronic medical record (EMR), it has been announced.

In a statement released by the US-headquartered information services and solutions company, the UpToDate integration allows doctors, nurses and pharmacists from 18 DHA sites to access it via the authority’s Salama EMR to “make evidence-based clinical decisions for their patients and keep their medical knowledge up to date in a more seamless way.”

As well as being accredited by the DHA, UpToDate also enables clinicians to gain Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits while applying their learnings from searches during clinical practice.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

THE LARGER CONTEXT

According to Wolters Kluwer, UpToDate – reportedly used by over 1.9 million clinicians around the world – is the “only clinical decision support resource associated with improved patient outcomes and hospital performance.” 

It continued in a statement: “Over 100 independent studies evidence the benefit to patients, clinical teams and healthcare systems in terms of improving length of stay, efficiency and patient outcomes, and reducing error rates and healthcare costs.”

In 2018, a study published in the International Journal of Medical Informatics found a “significant association” between use of UpToDate CDS and reduced diagnostic errors, with physicians using UpToDate encountering a “significantly lower rate of diagnostic errors compared with a control group without UpToDate”.

Denise Basow, managing director, president and CEO for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer – Health stated: “We are delighted to support DHA in their vision to provide world class healthcare across Dubai. 

“Providing evidence-based clinical decision support in the clinical workflow is critical for driving consistent, standardised and high-quality care throughout a patient’s care journey.”

ON THE RECORD

Meanwhile, on his part, Younis Kazim, Dubai Healthcare Corporation CEO of DHA said: “Patient Safety is DHA’s number one priority and our goal is to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation that delivers significant benefits to patients.

“Making UpToDate accessible through the Salama EMR will support busy clinicians at the point of care to drive consistently high-quality care, minimise errors and improve hospital efficiency. We are pleased to partner with Wolters Kluwer on this mission.”

DHA’s Medical Education and Research Department Director, Wadeia Sharief added: “As a resource for medical education and daily practices, UpToDate at the point of care for all DHA healthcare professionals can be accessed through the library platform and smart devices.

“Integrating UpToDate into Salama showed light after great efforts from the library and Salama team to obtain and gain return on investment in patient care.”

Topics: 
Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Workflow

More regional news

Launch date announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app

By
Sara Mageit
September 14, 2020

Credit: Daman-Microsoft

Daman and Microsoft release COVID-19 'health bot' across UAE

By
Rachel McArthur
September 14, 2020

Healthcare experts call for action on climate change and inequality

By
Rosy Matheson
September 12, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Launch date announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app

Most Read

Dubai Health Authority deploys robots to disinfect facilities
BigQuery Omni, new from Google Cloud, enables analytics queries from AWS, Azure
White House to hospitals: Bypass CDC, report COVID-19 data directly to HHS
Empowering and protecting the care team
Telehealth and mail-order abortion possible in some states during pandemic
Russian hackers targeting healthcare orgs for coronavirus vaccine info

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Why clinical engagement is key to successful digital transformation
Ousted Zocdoc CEO cries foul play; telehealth is biggest threat to cybersecurity
Using a 'shared initiative' to activate citizens to deal with COVID-19
How an EHR and HIE slashed opioid use by 46%

More Stories

(Top row: left to right) Dr Charles Alessi, HIMSS, Jeroen Tas, Philips

(Bottom row: left-right) Henning Schneider, Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh & Co and Rachel Binks, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust

'Cancer treatment doesn’t suddenly stop'
ReHand app screenshot
With many regulatory barriers clear, remaining roadblocks for digital therapeutics are cultural, logistical
Sexual health
Femtech's sexual health revolution
How an EHR and HIE slashed opioid use by 46%
DeWitt Hospital remotely installs cloud-based EHR that helps with COVID-19 care

DeWitt Hospital in DeWitt, Arkansas.

DeWitt Hospital remotely installs cloud-based EHR that helps with COVID-19 care

Left to right: Catherine Chronaki, General Secretary, HL7 Europe, Dr Don Rucker, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), HHS Office of the Secretary, US and Dr Erik Gerritsen, Secretary General, Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, The Netherlands.

'Global standards with local implementations'
Telehealth is biggest threat to healthcare cybersecurity, says report
Kids 2.0: ‘Involving children has been absolutely central to our approach over the last five years’