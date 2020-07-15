Europe/UK
Dubai Health Authority deploys robots to disinfect facilities

The eight machines use artificial intelligence and ultraviolet-powered sterilisation to move automatically and scan areas efficiently, the authority said.
By Ahmed El Sherif
July 15, 2020
08:56 AM

Credit: WAM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced eight “smart” robots to sterilise its government-run hospitals and clinics, it has confirmed in a statement.

The robots – created by the Danish company, UVD Robots – are part of the emirate’s drive to use smart technology, where possible, in the disinfection process in order for it to be “thorough, efficient and less time-consuming”.

According to the company’s website, “[The] UVD Robot is used as part of the regular cleaning cycle, and aims at preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases, vira [SIC], bacteria, and other types of harmful organic microorganisms in the environment by breaking down their DNA-structure.” 

The sterilisation process coincides with the return of DHA’s regular diagnostic and therapeutic services for patients.

Project manager, Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, who is leader of DHA’s Dubai Future Accelerators team, said that the robots use ultraviolet-powered sterilisation whilst scanning all rooms and corridors in its facilities. Each robot can complete “exhaustive” sterilisation of a room within 10 to 15 minutes, she added.

“The UV robot has the ability to move automatically without the need for human intervention, and ensure greater and better coverage of high-contact areas,” she said. “Moreover, the robots provide 360-degree coverage and can repeat the same process with high accuracy several times.”

WHY IT MATTERS

The UAE continues to see a reduction in new cases of COVID-19, which has resulted in the closure of two field hospitals in Dubai alone so far. 

In its latest media briefing, a government spokesperson confirmed that over four million COVID-19 tests have taken place across the country to date, while a third stage study of a possible vaccine against the coronavirus has been approved by the Ethics Committee Scientific research in Abu Dhabi. 

At the time of publishing, the total number of registered cases of COVID-19 in the UAE stands at 55,198. Out of those, 45,513 have recovered, while 9,351 patients are still receiving medical treatment. The total lives lost from the coronavirus is 334.

Today, the DHA revealed that its contact centre has received more than 1.1 million calls since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which 401,633 were COVID-19-related enquiries.

ON THE RECORD

“In addition to the ease of use of technology in the daily sterilisation routine, which is especially beneficial for large areas, the robots are very efficient and can complete exhaustive sterilisation of a room within 10 to 15 minutes. This makes the process of infection prevention and control highly efficient,” said Al Ali. “[This technology] can be used to sterilise many places, such as offices, hospital rooms and corridors, operating rooms, warehouses, housing units, and other spaces.”

