Difrent and Visionable announce partnership to empower healthcare transformation through video collaboration

Healthcare video collaboration platform Visionable has announced a partnership with professional services company Difrent to help healthcare organisations work more efficiently.

The strategic alliance will support clinical teams in the NHS to facilitate virtual clinician-to-patient consultation, shared clinical decision making, and access to specialist resources through Visionable’s clinical-grade platform.

From this month, Visionable’s existing NHS clients will be offered the opportunity to adopt Difrent’s business change services, which ensure they are making the best of the video platform’s 25 possible uses. The joint service will also be offered for new clients going forward.

The companies have worked closely with commissioners, clinicians and patients to design the service, and are carrying out ongoing user research.

WHY IT MATTERS

The partnership aims to improve health outcomes and save costs by ensuring that clients maximise their investment in the Visionable platform and helping them to design the most effective ways of working.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The adoption of telehealth solutions was one of the key healthtech trends of 2019. For example, the TytoHome device, which allows physicians to perform remote check-ups, made it into Time’s 2019 100 Best Inventions list.

As well as working with the NHS and other global health organisations, Visionable works with strategic partners on 5G innovation projects, including a recent 5G connected ambulance trail with O2 and Samsung.

ON THE RECORD

Difrent CEO Rachel Murphy said: “I set up Difrent because I couldn’t find a professional services company who could deliver my needs when I was responsible for patient-facing transformation across the NHS. I’m very proud to say our clients include Public Health England, The World Health Organisation, NHS Business Services Authority and the Department of Health and Social Care.

“There is a clear case for the adoption of digital solutions to drive efficiencies and support clinical decision making in an NHS under ever increasing pressure. Visionable’s platform addresses these exact challenges and offers a means of making healthcare equitable for all.”

Visionable CEO Alan Low said: “At Visionable we know that there is nothing more important than delivering the best possible care to patients when and where it’s needed. We’re very pleased to be partnering with Difrent, to give healthcare teams the technology and resources to help them redesign the ways they work to enable patients to have much better experiences and get better outcomes.

“In a nutshell, our mission is to create innovative and effective connected health by removing the barriers that have made healthcare delivery challenging across the world.”