Dedalus acquires DXC Technology’s healthcare software solutions division

Italy-based healthcare software provider, Dedalus Group, has announced that it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the healthcare software solutions division of US-based DXC Technology company.

With this acquisition, the business will generate a future total turnover of around €700 million, creating one of the largest R&D platform for this sector.

Ardian portfolio company, Dedalus, will employ over 5,500 people, with circa 2,000 solely in R&D.

WHY IT MATTERS

DXC Technology’s healthcare software division provides clinical healthcare software solutions for national and regional authorities, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, general practitioners and outpatients.

The acquisition establishes Dedalus as a leading global contender in the hospital and diagnostic software solutions sector. It now has a presence in over 40 countries, holding positions in European countries, including Germany, Italy, the UK, France and Spain.

The deal capitalises on synergies between the two companies that will allow Dedalus to expand its existing business in major European markets and expand into new markets.

It will also enable Dedalus to accelerate the digital transformation of the healthcare ecosystem through its scaled R&D capabilities.

THE LARGER TREND

Meanwhile, Medtronic acquired the French implant technology company, Medicrea, to offer AI-driven surgical planning, robotic assisted surgery and personalised spinal implants.

Earlier this month, Teladoc completed its acquisition of InTouch Health, enabling it to expand its offerings to InTouch Health's client base of more than 450 hospitals.

ON THE RECORD

Andrea Fiumicelli, CEO of Dedalus Group, said: “This acquisition allows us to make significant strides in becoming a true global player. I am pleased to see the two companies sharing a common goal of catalysing the digital transformation of the global healthcare ecosystem. The healthcare industry is currently evolving significantly, and we look to tap into these changes and support the sector with our expertise and systems.”

Giorgio Moretti, chairman of Dedalus Group, added: "The integration of DXC's healthcare software solutions activities into Dedalus Group will accelerate our support and impact on more than 3 million healthcare professionals who operate thanks to our technologies.”