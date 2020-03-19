Europe/UK
Privacy & Security

Cyberattack on Czech hospital forces tech shutdown during coronavirus outbreak

The hospital has one of the largest COVID-19 testing facilities in the Czech Republic.
By Sophie Porter
March 19, 2020
06:58 AM

Brno University Hospital in the Czech Republic was hit by a major cyberattack on 12 and 13 March, causing an immediate computer shutdown in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital, which has one of the largest COVID-19 testing facilities in the Czech Republic, was forced to cancel operations and relocate new patients to other hospitals.

WHAT HAPPENED

The infection was initially reported at 5AM on 13 March, when the hospital decided to disconnect all computer networks.

“Gradually, the individual systems were falling, so all computers had to be shut down,” said hospital director Jaroslav Šterba.

Peter Gramantik, a patient at the time, said: “The hospital public announcement system started to repeat the message that all personnel should immediately shut down all computers due to ‘cyber security’. … Around 8AM there was another public announcement that all the surgeries are cancelled.”

Brno University Hospital is currently recovering capabilities, although it is not yet fully operational. For example, there are still no means of storing data, meaning that medics have to write and transfer their notes manually, which slows processes and potentially endangers lives.

Šterba explained: “There are laboratories, haematology, microbiology, biochemistry and more sophisticated laboratories for tumour diagnostics, radiological systems work, but there is no possibility of transferring information from these laboratories to the database system.”

Despite the involvement of police and the Czech National Cyber Security Centre, little is understood about the attack itself, including whether or not the COVID-19 testing facilities were impacted, although a ransomware attack is suspected.

The Brno Children’s Hospital and Maternity Hospital were also affected. As a result, neighbouring hospitals have increased their security measures.

THE LARGER PICTURE

The Czech Republic has only recently seen COVID-19 begin to spread in the country, highlighting the importance of working testing laboratories to identify and slow the infection. This is particularly pertinent given the virus’s fast rate of contagion, with the number of confirmed cases more than doubling to 298 in the two days following the attack.

Other cybercriminals have also been taking advantage of the public’s fear around the virus by targeting phishing attacks at citizens. These have included attacks under the guise of informational and health advice emails, which were used to spread malware and gain access to sensitive information, as well as holding a US public health district’s website hostage by ransomware.

ON THE RECORD

Flavius Plesu, CEO of human risk intelligence firm OutThink, responded to the attacks: "At times of crisis, hackers see opportunity. … Security teams must be extra vigilant and understand that the risk of a cyberattack is much higher than usual as hackers try to take advantage of tired, overstretched staff that potentially have their guards down.”

Liviu Arsene, global cybersecurity researcher at Bitdefender, added: “If life-sustaining medical equipment becomes affected by these attacks, patient lives could also be endangered and potentially lost. It’s recommended that hospitals have emergency backup systems in place that ensure operational continuity for both databases and infrastructure in case of potential outages caused by malware outbreaks or cyber-attacks.”

Topics: 
Privacy & Security

More regional news

NHS Digital to deliver new services, use data ‘more efficiently’ in latest effort to tackle coronavirus pandemic

By
Leontina Postelnicu
March 18, 2020

The health ministers of each country held an online meeting earlier this month; Credit: Gulf Cooperation Council

Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf sets up joint operations room to combat COVID-19

By
Ahmed El Sherif
March 18, 2020

‘Much better data and technology’ to aid UK in fight against new coronavirus, PM says

By
Leontina Postelnicu
March 18, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Cyberattack on Czech hospital forces tech shutdown during coronavirus outbreak

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7
LabCorp goes down after network breach, putting millions of patient records at risk

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients
Mapping the future of healthcare in UAE
Deploying telehealth to improve access to healthcare

More Stories

CMS Administrator Seema Verma

Trump administration expands Medicare telehealth benefits for COVID-19 fight
Health system uses telehealth to steer patients away from ER, urgent care

WakeMed Health and Hospitals Raleigh Campus.

Health system uses telehealth to steer patients away from ER, urgent care
CMS final rule poses big hurdles for payers
CRM seen as critical tool in improving patient experience
King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital revalidated against EMRAM Stage 7 standards
Verily's COVID survey.
Verily launches COVID-19 triage website, but only for some Bay Area residents
COVID-19 shows why we must prioritize public health surveillance funding
The suboptimal state of healthcare security – and how to improve it
The suboptimal state of healthcare security – and how to improve it