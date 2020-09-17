Cerner to support population health management for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Supplier of health information technology services, Cerner, has been selected by Hampshire and Isle of Wight (HIOW) health and care systems to enable their population health management.

Cerner’s population health management data platform, HealtheIntent, alongside HealtheEDW, a data analytics solution will be implemented.

WHY IT MATTERS

These tools will provide frontline clinicians, public health teams, senior leaders, and service commissioners with a view of their population’s health and care needs.

A population health management analytics framework will enable data aggregation from multiple care providers within the local system.

By using these tools, clinicians will be equipped to identify and prioritise opportunities to positively impact the health and wellbeing of their population.

The tooling suite will enable teams to target at-risk populations, identify existing gaps in care, and evaluate the impact of investments and spend on their population’s outcomes.

The new relationship will also provide adoption support to ensure technology uptake across relevant members of staff.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In June, Royal Surrey and Ashford and St Peter’s NHS FT implemented a joint EPR system powered by Cerner Millennium, a platform utilised across 24 NHS trusts.

Also this year, Cerner teamed with Hospital IQ to expand predictive analytics as they open up and reschedule delayed surgeries.

ON THE RECORD

Maggie MacIsaac, chief executive for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, said: “This new capability will help us proactively support local people to live longer and healthier lives by providing the in-depth intelligence we need to reduce inequalities and better plan our services.

"It is a significant step in transforming the way we care for our population across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and we're excited to be embarking on this journey with Cerner.”

Distie Profit, managing director for Cerner UK added: “During the past five months we have all collectively witnessed, in one way or another, the incessant work and commitment of our NHS to get us through the pandemic. We have also been inspired by the amazing things and improvements that can be achieved when we all focus on a common objective.”