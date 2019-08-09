Carestream gives updates on sale of healthcare IT business to Philips, Clinerion partners with university, and more news briefs

Also: HCL Technologies and Oracle Health Sciences announce new collaboration; the Patient Access website is now running on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.
By Cara Dartnell-Steinberg
August 09, 2019
04:24 AM

Carestream Health has sold its healthcare IT business to Philips in 26 of the 38 countries in which Philips has operations. Around 1,000 employees have subsequently transferred to Philips. The sale means that healthcare providers across the world will have access to a greater variety of health care IT systems. This will help simplify medical image management and allow more extensive collaboration in order to improve patient care. The rest of Carestream Health’s operations will continue unaffected by the sale.

A new collaboration has come to fruition between HCL Technologies and Oracle Health Sciences. The aim is to help life sciences companies reduce the cost and the time of new drug development. They hope to achieve this by accelerating digital clinical trials using HCL’s Faster Intelligent Trials Solution, Oracle mHealth and Oracle mHealth Cloud.

Jim Streeter, Global Vice President, Product Strategy, for Oracle Health Sciences, said: “The collaboration between Oracle Health Sciences and HCL enables clinical teams to establish digitally enabled clinical trial processes and new digital trial methods such as remote patient monitoring. This is a very exciting time for the pharma industry as new technologies such as mHealth continue to accelerate clinical trials and speed time to market for patients who are waiting.”

Clinerion has partnered with Dresden International University to offer their Master’s students access to a subset of real-world data from Clinerion’s Patient Network Explorer platform to formulate as evidence in their research. By supporting the education of the next generation of clinicians and scientists it is hoped that this will enhance the wellbeing of patients.

Dr. Ben Illigens, course director, said: “We elected to partner with Clinerion because they are at the cutting edge of the use of real world data for clinical research. Clinerion data is secure, transparent, scalable and international and therefore a perfect fit for our program and for our students’ needs. In the same way that traditional drug development can be accelerated by the availability of RWE obtained from RWD, the success of this Master’s program will be accelerated by the possibility to access Clinerion RWD. We are looking forward to presenting the results of this novel collaboration.”

The Patient Access website, which allows patients to book GP appointments, order prescriptions and view their medical records online, is now running on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The website can now stably handle the increased demand and web traffic spikes in the morning, protect patient’s data more effectively, and offer video consultations to those not able to easily access surgeries. A new feature, Proxy Access permits people to use the resources on behalf of another.

Topics: 
Mergers & Acquisitions
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Carestream completes sale of IT business to Philips, and more European news briefs

Most Read

CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
Athenahealth to be acquired for $5.7B by Veritas Capital and Elliott subsidiary
Allscripts buys McKesson’s EHR, revenue cycle tools for $185 million
Allscripts buys Practice Fusion for $100 million
What happened when GE tried to buy Epic and Cerner and was shut down within 5 minutes
Will Apple buy athenahealth? Jonathan Bush calls rumor baseless

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Using machine learning to improve care
Preparing for emerging tech in healthcare
Using technology to enable rather than frustrate physicians
How genomic testing can transform patient care

More Stories

NHSX, NHS England publish list of accredited EPR suppliers
Understanding clinical interoperability as a clinical practice problem, not IT/IM problem
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
IPA, insurer launch new partnership to manage social determinants of health
Pittsburgh Health Data Alliance teams with AWS for new machine learning use cases
Pittsburgh Health Data Alliance teams with AWS for new machine learning use cases
Progknowse partners with 3 health systems for precision med AI
Progknowse partners with 3 health systems for precision med AI
Preparing for emerging tech in healthcare

Hospital trusts will use part of the funding towards tech projects such as developing integrated digital health services.

Boris Johnson announces £1.8bn cash boost to upgrade NHS facilities and equipment
NHS trusts, research institutes and charities join UK Health Data Research Alliance