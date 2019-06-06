Breaking down barriers in the way of value-based care

How can integrated, connected technologies deliver a 360-degree view of the patient, enable more informed clinical decision making, and inform patient care paths that meet them where they are?

At the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European conference next week in Helsinki, Finland, Philips will showcase its suite of products designed to break barriers standing the way of value-based care at every stage of the health continuum, from the hospital all the way to the home.

The AI-powered health information management solutions address some of the biggest challenges facing health IT professionals, including inefficient workflows, interoperability, managing data overload and aggregation, cost control and cybersecurity. The aim is to help improve health outcomes, patient and staff experience and reduce cost of care.

At the Philips booth, 6a20, delegates will be able to collaborate in real time with the Philips expert team, see demonstrations of integrated workflows and brainstorm innovative solutions. Philips Live! forum sessions will also be featured throughout the conference, offering insight on the latest topics and trends in health IT.

Solutions that will be showcased feature smart enterprise systems, devices, software and services that bring together patient population data to help drive a more proactive approach to care.

In hospital, these manage vast amounts of patient-generated health data, integrate information within the EMR, and leverage predictive analytics to help drive better informed care decisions. Along with IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, additional solutions include:

Philips Critical Care CIS, enabling paperless clinical workflows and providing advanced analytics, decision support, integrated care management and reporting for the ICU, Operating Room and Anaesthesia teams

Philips eICU, a scalable, centralised tele-ICU solution combining Audio/ Visual technology, predictive analytics, data visualisation and advanced reporting to extend critical care resources to the bedside via technology regardless of location

Philips Interoperability open standards-based software solutions for fast and flawless data flows between medical systems and information sources at departmental and enterprise levels, and Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) across health systems

Philips Tasy EMR, a comprehensive healthcare informatics solution currently used by nearly 1,000 global healthcare institutions and named Best in KLAS PAS (Patient Administration System) Category Leader 2016 and 2017 in Latin America

PerformanceBridge, Philips’ vendor agnostic, integrated, scalable portfolio of services, analytics, tools, and support empowers hospital departments with real-time information to improve performance and build a program for continuous improvement.

Integrated informatics solutions across cardiology, oncology and radiology also enable clinicians to access data from disparate sources in a holistic view, delivering information enhanced by AI applications for more confident diagnoses. These include:

Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine cloud-based platform bringing together actionable clinical patient information from disparate data sources, intelligently organised across rich dashboards to facilitate collaborative diagnostic treatment and follow-up decisions by Multidisciplinary Tumor Boards via Dana-Farber Oncology Pathways, Genomic Bioinformatics and Interpretation, Clinical Trial Matching and Clinical Dashboards

Philips Illumeo with Adaptive Intelligence, introducing a new paradigm of clinically intelligent software designed to changes how clinicians see, seek and share information by providing a tailored workflow experience which adapts to preferences and patient context.

For the diary:

13 June, 9 - 10am, Future of Hospitals session; speaker: Mikko Vasama, Philips market lead health systems, Nordics

13 June, 13:30 - 14:45; Prevention & Population Health Management session; speaker: Arnaud Kruizinga, Canislus Wilhelmina Hospital Nijmegen chief information officer

13 June, 15:30 - 16:30; CXO Dialogue: Pushing the Frontier of Interoperability to Community Based Care; Andries Hamster, Forcare, ales development.

This sponsored article is part of 'The Road to Helsinki' series, which highlights innovative sessions and technologies at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference taking place in Helsinki, 11-13 June 2019. Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.