Europe/UK
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust goes live with Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care

The trust joins a number of organisations in the Greater Manchester area working with Allscripts.
By Leontina Postelnicu
January 13, 2020
03:15 AM

An NHS organisation in Greater Manchester has gone live with the Sunrise Acute Care electronic patient record system from Chicago-headquartered health IT giant Allscripts. 

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, a provider of hospital and community health services, started using the EPR in A&E and across all of the wards at Royal Bolton Hospital at the beginning of October 2019.

It adopted a clinical wrap approach for the implementation, retaining its existing, third-party patient administration system and wrapping clinical functionality with Sunrise Acute Care. 

The emergency department is now using the system for electronic prescribing and order communications, and the wards for e-prescribing, order communications and clinical documentation. 

In addition, Bolton is now live with what it calls a “first of type” interface between Sunrise and a pharmacy system from EMIS Health, which will allow the organisation to introduce closed loop medicines administration, a key requirement of the HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM).

The trust has also worked with Allscripts to deploy the first elements of an electronic document management system, which it says will help support business continuity planning.

THE LARGER PICTURE

With the go-live, Bolton joins a number of NHS organisations in the Greater Manchester area that have partnered with Allscripts. 

Towards the end of last year, a trust in the south west of England, Gloucestershire Hospitals, went live with Sunrise only five months after signing a contract with the company, and used the clinical wrap approach for the deployment. 

WHY IT MATTERS

There has been a lot of debate in the past few years about the NHS’s plans to digitise. Last year, secretary Matt Hancock announced a new unit, called NHSX, would be created to help transform the use of technology across the health service

Last week, the government said £40m would be set aside for a project aiming to reduce the administrative burden on staff. In some places, clinicians said they had to log into as many as 15 different computer systems when taking care of a patient.

ON THE RECORD

“This go-live was not only a ‘big bang’ implementation, but one of the largest scopes for an initial deployment of Sunrise Acute Care that we have seen in an NHS trust,” said Allscripts MD for EMEA Richard Strong.

“Bolton’s success is also an endorsement of the clinical wrap approach that we are seeing adopted by an increasing number of UK trusts, and we look forward to working with the Trust on the next phases of its digital journey,” he added.

Phillipa Winter, chief information officer at Bolton, said: “After months of planning, it was fabulous to be able to celebrate a successful go-live and a significant step in our digital transformation journey. The implementation has been a testament to the partnership, commitment and teamwork of the trust, its suppliers and their implementation teams.”

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

NHS to receive £40m to reduce computer login times

By
Leontina Postelnicu
January 06, 2020

Tech-enabled bank system launches new platform to give NHS trusts control over workforce data

By
Tammy Lovell
January 03, 2020

Portugal showcases national telehealth plan with patients at the center

By
Mélisande Rouger
January 02, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
AI platform helps diagnose prostate cancer, Lancet report shows

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Quality and Safety
Mobile
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Workflow
Network Infrastructure
Patient Engagement

Video

UK needs bold response to future healthcare challenges
Sponsored by
Using analytics to reduce waste in the healthcare system
Grounding digital health solutions in scientific rigor
Desire to 'really do better' drives digital transformation in Southeast Asia

More Stories

Tech Optimization: Tips for making EHRs work for your staff and enable organizational goals
Tech Optimization: Tips for making EHRs work for your staff and enable organizational goals
Keys to digital transformation success
FDA real-world evidence to be made available on Google Cloud
Helping adult social care sector move to digital
Boardroom
Alphabet scoops up another former ONC head, Mayo Clinic's first chief digital officer and more digital health hires
Contract modeling tech helps Owensboro Health steer clear of a costly deal
Contract modeling tech helps Owensboro Health steer clear of a costly deal
Healthcare orgs innovating to improve quality of care
Data privacy concerns hamper adoption, use of personal medical devices