Europe/UK
Medical Devices

Autonomous robot targeting COVID-19 virus unveiled in Bahrain

The smart device, a prototype by Fab Lab Bahrain, reportedly uses UV-C light that kills or inactivates a range of microorganisms by disrupting their DNA or RNA.
By Ahmed El Sherif
July 03, 2020
09:30 AM

Credit: Fab Lab Bahrain

A “coronavirus-fighting” robot that has the ability to work autonomously around public spaces has been unveiled in Bahrain.

Designed by Fab Lab Bahrain – in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Innovation Centre – the machine reportedly uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) to disinfect commonly used areas, such as an office space, for example.

UVGI is a known disinfection method that utilises short-wavelength ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate a range of microorganisms by disrupting their DNA or RNA. This leaves them unable to perform vital cellular functions.

Coronaviruses are enveloped, single-stranded RNA viruses.

UVGI is commonly used in water treatment and air purification. However, due to the fact that UV-C can irritate eyes and skin, the technology is only for use in unoccupied areas.

WHY IT MATTERS

As the COVID-19 outbreak took hold around the world, scientists have been examining various old and new methods as potential solutions to eliminating the SARS-CoV-2 virus. One of these methods is UVGI.

“We have struggled in the past to see this highly effective, very safe technology fully implemented for airborne infections,” Edward A. Nardell, a professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School told The New York Times in May. “We’ve done the studies. We know it works.”

The Bahrain prototype has so far been tested in industrial environments. Released video footage shows the robot zooming between desks at a commercial facility while emitting doses of UV-C.

This is not Bahrain’s first trial of robots since the pandemic. In May, it was announced that a trio of medical robots have been undergoing trial at a Bahrain COVID-19 isolation unit as part of an experiment by the country’s Ministry of Health (MoH) to assess how technology can minimise the exposure of healthcare workers to SARS-CoV-2. The three models – assigned different tasks – were deployed to the Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Health Centre isolation facility in Manama.

ON THE RECORD

“We have started using the robots in the isolation and treatment facilities as part of the experimental phase to use AI in the health sector,” MoH Undersecretary, Walid Al-Manea commented during the launch of the hospital robots. “It is certainly a new medical revolution and we want to see how this benefits patients and staff. This new technology will help doctors and nurses as they can evaluate the effectiveness of the robots and help incorporate them in their daily work.”

While the Gulf country has been praised for its use of modern technology, it has also drawn criticism for its COVID-19 contact tracing app. In a report released by Amnesty International, Bahrain was highlighted as one country amongst three that released “some of the most invasive COVID-19 contact tracing apps around the world, putting the privacy and security of hundreds of thousands of people at risk.”

Topics: 
Medical Devices

More regional news

(Top row: left to right) Dr Charles Alessi, HIMSS, Dr Peter Gocke, Charité in Berlin (Germany)

(Bottom row: left-right) Dr Afzal Chaudhry, Cambridge University Hospitals (UK), Dr Jan Kimpen, Philips (Netherlands)

'If we don’t listen to our healthcare professionals, we will lose them'

July 02, 2020

New Zealand’s COVID-crushing effort

By
Lynne Minion
July 02, 2020

UK MPs seek support for child health technology centre

By
Sara Mageit
July 01, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

(Top row: left to right) Dr Charles Alessi, HIMSS, Dr Peter Gocke, Charité in Berlin (Germany)

(Bottom row: left-right) Dr Afzal Chaudhry, Cambridge University Hospitals (UK), Dr Jan Kimpen, Philips (Netherlands)
'If we don’t listen to our healthcare professionals, we will lose them'

Most Read

How HIMSS Analytics INFRAM helps hospitals optimize their networks to meet strategic goals
UPDATED: A guide to connected health device and remote patient monitoring vendors
New clients, COVID-19 demand pump up Livongo's Q1 revenue, 2020 projections
New standards will help advance medical device connectivity
How Banner Health is using chatbots to help keep ED patients informed
Trial of medical robots proving successful in Bahrain

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Patients turning to digital tools to find behavioral health specialists
White House challenging ACA; Congress mulling permanent telehealth reform
Brazil's digital transformation is progressing despite challenges
Patients get taste of remote monitoring, want it to become permanent

More Stories

An overview of Malaysia’s digital health landscape
With telehealth, one practice is now seeing more patients than before the pandemic
How one health system harnessed AI, telehealth to combat coronavirus
FCC boosts rural healthcare funding by $198M, with eye toward telehealth expansion
Hospital interior
American Hospital Association asks Congress for more action as health systems expect to lose $323 billion
Senior woman sorting medication
Encounter notifications spur a better transition of care that prevents readmissions
Brazil's digital transformation is progressing despite challenges
UK MPs seek support for child health technology centre