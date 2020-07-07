Asda launches virtual in-store GP service with Medicspot

Digital healthcare company Medicspot has partnered with British supermarket retailer, Asda to offer in-store GP video-consultations with diagnostics.

The diagnostic devices are designed to be used by the patient with instruction from the doctor on screen.

Medicspot will initially offer the service free of charge to Asda customers to help support those who are having difficulties getting a GP appointment amid the COVID-19 crisis.

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

The partnership will see Asda become the first UK supermarket to offer in-store GP service, allowing customers to see a GP and collect their prescription when visiting the supermarket.

The GP service will allow doctors to remotely examine patients and will give patients access to a connected stethoscope, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitor, contactless thermometer, and an inspection camera to check the ear, nose and throat.

Medicspot claims to diagnose 75% of conditions compared to other solutions, with 6% of consultations requiring a follow-up face-to-face consultation.

The technology is placed inside Asda’s confidential pharmacy consulting rooms. Patients will be able to speak privately with a Medicspot GP, who can offer end-to-end healthcare with medical advice, diagnostics, referrals and prescriptions.

THE LARGER TREND

Medicspot has previously partnered with 318 independent community pharmacies and 86 NHS GP surgeries, hospitals and care homes.

Last year, it was one of twenty innovators selected to join the fourth cohort of DigitalHealth.London accelerator programme, in efforts to speed up the deployment of innovation across the NHS.

ON THE RECORD

Dr Zubair Ahmed, CEO at Medicspot said: “Delivering healthcare from locations where patients normally go in the course of their day to day activities is a natural progression as patients start demanding more accessible healthcare. We are looking forward to working with Asda to ensure that patients receive the right care at the right time at the right place so healthcare can be delivered optimally.”

Faisal Tuddy, superintendent pharmacist at Asda said: “We are very excited about this partnership as Asda strongly believes that giving patients easier access to high-quality healthcare will improve health outcomes. Medicspot's innovative remote examination technology will allow patients to receive the care they need with diagnosis and treatment happening from the same convenient location.”