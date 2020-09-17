Europe/UK
Ascom develops Critical Care Information system for Welsh Hospitals

The healthcare ICT provider and NHS Wales Informatics Service have signed a contract to deliver software solution Digistat.
September 17, 2020
Global solutions healthcare ICT provider, Ascom, will deliver its software solution, Digistat, for all 14 Welsh hospitals to develop a national Critical Care Information system.

Ascom will deliver the service for a period of seven years. The initial contract volume amounts to around GBP 13.0 million in total.

WHY IT MATTERS

The long-term partnership will provide Digistat for 14 hospitals with 198 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in total.

Digistat for ICUs is designed to automate the documentation of patient care across the hospital's intensive care units.

Digistat can help clinicians and nurses to streamline care processes and improve efficiency.

Clinicians will have access to manually entered data and information acquired in real-time from connected medical devices and systems.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Earlier this week, a launch date was announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app.

HealthcareITNews spoke to the director of technology, digital transformation, Welsh Government Health and Social Services, Ifan Evans, about the digital strategy that Wales has adopted during the pandemic.

ON THE RECORD

Jeannine Pilloud, Ascom CEO, said: “Winning this extraordinary contract for the Wales National Health Service hospitals is an accomplishment we are very proud of. Not just because of the size of the deal, the national impact on the Welsh healthcare infrastructure and the strong competition we’ve beaten in the process, but also because of the biggest ever roll out of our software solution Digistat. We are looking forward to having a strong long-term business relationship with NWIS.”

Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services of the Welsh Government, said: “Our Welsh intensive care services deliver extraordinary services helping people when they are critically ill. The introduction of this innovative technology will enhance the care patients receive and allow doctors and nurses to spend as much time as possible caring for patients. The use of technology to deliver a sustainable NHS is a key part of A Healthier Wales, our long-term strategy for health and social care in Wales."

