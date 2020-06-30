Europe/UK
American Hospital Dubai recruits Oracle and Cerner for major digital overhaul

The project aims to optimise cost management, doctor performance, inventory management, and the hiring of top talent, amongst others.
By Ahmed El Sherif
June 30, 2020
10:31 AM

Credit: Gerd Altmann

Oracle Cloud Applications and Cerner have been selected by American Hospital Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to lead on a “major” digital transformation that aims to enhance efficiency and establish a digital-ready healthcare workforce.

The project’s goals include “reducing costs, optimising physician performance, driving better inventory management, avoiding losses to over or understocking, and hiring and retaining the best talent”, the hospital said in a statement.

Oracle Cloud Applications is part of Oracle, a global multinational computer technology corporation, while Cerner Corporation is a supplier of health information technology solutions, services, devices, and hardware. Its regional division, Cerner Middle East & Africa (MEA) has been in operation for over 25 years. Cerner is also a Gold Level member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN).

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Exploring the project, Cerner will focus on delivering a new health IT platform in the form of an electronic health record (EHR) system to “improve the safety, quality, and healthcare experience for patients and caregivers,” while Oracle will provide a digital business platform with the Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud to “enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls.” As a result, the EHR and ERP would be able to automate the hospital’s end-to-end clinical and business processes.

The hospital confirmed that both solutions will integrate American Hospital Dubai’s business and clinical operations to improve efficiency and business decision-making based on real-time data. Moreover, it will also be adding the Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud to its technology offering to assist the hospital’s 1,200+ employees with the digital tools required.

“Medical wellbeing is integral for the progress of our nation and its people, and we are consistently seeking intelligent methods to improve quality of care and to enhance the patients’ experience,” said Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, which owns American Hospital Dubai. “Our partnership with Cerner and Oracle significantly improves our clinical and non-clinical services, and further positions American Hospital as a beacon of medical service excellence and expertise in the region and beyond.”

ON THE RECORD

“The Oracle Cloud Applications implementation is aimed at automating American Hospital’s core processes to provide a single source of truth with better budgeting and planning tools for the hospital’s leadership – as well as increasing employee satisfaction and reducing turnover,” said Rahul Misra, VP of Business Applications, Lower Gulf at Oracle. “American Hospital is a true pioneer, and with this transformation, the healthcare provider is preparing for its next growth phase and continued delivery of excellent patient care.”

On his part, Alaa Adel, MD of Cerner MEA added: “We are excited to work collaboratively with American Hospital to roll out a network-wide EHR that will create a patient-centric healthcare delivery system and engage individuals in a culture of proactive health management. 

“During the time of [the] COVID-19 pandemic, the role of technology becomes even more prominent. With Cerner’s innovative solutions, American Hospital will not only further enhance its response to the global crisis, but more importantly be well-equipped with cutting-edge technologies to thrive in the new era of post-pandemic health care.”

Graham Healthcare saves time, money integrating Salesforce, EHR, alerts, communications

