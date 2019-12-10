ADHA CEO appointed senior VP for international analytics at HIMSS

Chief executive Tim Kelsey is leaving the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) after being appointed to the role of senior vice president, international analytics at HIMSS, it has been announced today.

WHAT HAPPENED

Kelsey, a former journalist, has been in charge of the ADHA for the past three years, where he led the development of Australia’s national digital health strategy and oversaw the expansion of the My Health Record system.

Prior to his work with the ADHA, he was the national director for patients and information at NHS England and executive director, transparency and open data at the UK Cabinet Office.

In 2018, Kelsey co-founded the Global Digital Health Partnership, an initiative that brings together representatives from governments and the World Health Organisation to accelerate the deployment of digital health tools and services.

In the new role at HIMSS, owner of Healthcare IT News, Kelsey will lead the international analytics team, whose portfolio of maturity models aims to help guide healthcare providers' adoption of digital technologies, improve performance and achieve sustainability.

ON THE RECORD

Commenting on Kelsey’s appointment, HIMSS President and CEO Half Wolf said in a statement: “Tim is an international leader in supporting sustainable, high quality health care through enabling technologies – improving clinical decision making and consumer empowerment. He joins a world-class team committed to helping realise the full health potential of every human, everywhere.”

The ADHA said this week that it would appoint an interim CEO and look to start the recruitment process for Kelsey’s successor.

Kelsey will start the new role in February 2020.

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.