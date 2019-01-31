Epic takes Best in KLAS awards once again

For the ninth year in a row, Epic earned the top score for Overall Software Suite in the annual Best in KLAS 2019 Software & Services report.

The Verona, Wisconsin-based health IT giant also scored top marks in the Overall Physician Practice Vendor category, and was best-rated in nine segments, while also winning category leader awards in two others.

In other major categories, Impact Advisors was named the top Overall IT Services Firm. It also won top marks for HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership and was also the winner in the Clinical Optimization cate. Premier, meanwhile, earned the award of top Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm.

Best in KLAS is an annual survey from the Orem, Utah advisory firm, based on the 2,500 or so interviews it conducts with providers and payers each month. On an annual basis, that feedback represents the opinions of clinicians and other healthcare decision-makers from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 outpatient clinics.

Here are some of the top software, services and medical equipment leaders for 2019:

Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital / IDN)

Epic EpicCare Inpatient EMR

Ambulatory EMR (11-75 Physicians)

Epic EpicCare Ambulatory EMR

Ambulatory EMR (More than 75 Physicians)

EpicCare Ambulatory EMR

Cardiology

Watson Health Imaging Merge Cardio

Care Management Solutions

Casenet TruCare

Claims & Clearinghouse

Waystar Clearinghouse

Community HIS

athenahealth athenaOne for Hospitals & Health Systems

Enterprise Resource Planning

Workday HCM, Financial Management and Supply Chain

Health Information Exchange

Epic Care Everywhere

Healthcare Business Intelligence & Analytics

Dimensional Insight Diver Platform

Home Health

Thornberry NDoc

Laboratory (Large Hospital / IDN)

Epic Beaker

Long-Term Care

MatrixCare

PACS (Large Hospital / IDN)

Sectra PACS

Patient Access

DCS Global Patient Access

Patient Accounting & Patient Management (Large Hospital / IDN)

Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

Patient Portals

Epic MyChart

Payer Claims & Administration Platforms

Conduent MediTrac (Health Solutions Plus)

Payer Quality Analytics

MedInsight Platform

Population Health

HealthEC Population Health Management Suite

Practice Management (11-75 Physicians)

NextGen Healthcare NextGen Enterprise PM

Practice Management (More than 75 Physicians)

Epic Resolute/Prelude/Cadence Ambulatory

Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or fewer Physicians)

Aprima EHR/PM

Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR

M*Modal Fluency Direct

Virtual Care Platforms

InTouch Health Telehealth Network

VNA Image Archive

Carestream Vue Archive

Application Hosting

Epic (Clinicals & Financials)

Cybersecurity Advisory Services

Meditology Services

Extended Business Office

HRG

Financial Improvement Consulting

PwC

Healthcare Management Consulting

Premier

HIT Advisory Services

Optimum Healthcare IT

HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership

Impact Advisors

HIT Implementation Support & Staffing

Galen Healthcare

Partial IT Outsourcing

ROI Healthcare Solutions

Revenue Cycle Outsourcing

Navigant

Strategy, Growth, & Consolidation Consulting

Premier

Technical Services

Navin, Haffty & Associates

Value-Based Care Consulting

Deloitte Consulting

Value-Based Care Managed Services

Arcadia.io

Worksite Health Services

Activate Healthcare

Automated Dispensing Cabinets

Omnicell OmniRx

Smart Pumps

ICU Medical Plum 360

ON THE RECORD

"Best in KLAS is about raising the bar for healthcare technology," Adam Gale, president of KLAS, said in a statement about the new report. "It's providers and payers demanding better performance, usability and interoperability. Ultimately, Best in KLAS is about giving providers and payers the tools they need to facilitate superior care and improved outcomes."

