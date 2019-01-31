Epic takes Best in KLAS awards once again
For the ninth year in a row, Epic earned the top score for Overall Software Suite in the annual Best in KLAS 2019 Software & Services report.
The Verona, Wisconsin-based health IT giant also scored top marks in the Overall Physician Practice Vendor category, and was best-rated in nine segments, while also winning category leader awards in two others.
In other major categories, Impact Advisors was named the top Overall IT Services Firm. It also won top marks for HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership and was also the winner in the Clinical Optimization cate. Premier, meanwhile, earned the award of top Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm.
Best in KLAS is an annual survey from the Orem, Utah advisory firm, based on the 2,500 or so interviews it conducts with providers and payers each month. On an annual basis, that feedback represents the opinions of clinicians and other healthcare decision-makers from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 outpatient clinics.
Here are some of the top software, services and medical equipment leaders for 2019:
Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital / IDN)
Epic EpicCare Inpatient EMR
Ambulatory EMR (11-75 Physicians)
Epic EpicCare Ambulatory EMR
Ambulatory EMR (More than 75 Physicians)
EpicCare Ambulatory EMR
Cardiology
Watson Health Imaging Merge Cardio
Care Management Solutions
Casenet TruCare
Claims & Clearinghouse
Waystar Clearinghouse
Community HIS
athenahealth athenaOne for Hospitals & Health Systems
Enterprise Resource Planning
Workday HCM, Financial Management and Supply Chain
Health Information Exchange
Epic Care Everywhere
Healthcare Business Intelligence & Analytics
Dimensional Insight Diver Platform
Home Health
Thornberry NDoc
Laboratory (Large Hospital / IDN)
Epic Beaker
Long-Term Care
MatrixCare
PACS (Large Hospital / IDN)
Sectra PACS
Patient Access
DCS Global Patient Access
Patient Accounting & Patient Management (Large Hospital / IDN)
Epic Resolute Hospital Billing
Patient Portals
Epic MyChart
Payer Claims & Administration Platforms
Conduent MediTrac (Health Solutions Plus)
Payer Quality Analytics
MedInsight Platform
Population Health
HealthEC Population Health Management Suite
Practice Management (11-75 Physicians)
NextGen Healthcare NextGen Enterprise PM
Practice Management (More than 75 Physicians)
Epic Resolute/Prelude/Cadence Ambulatory
Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or fewer Physicians)
Aprima EHR/PM
Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR
M*Modal Fluency Direct
Virtual Care Platforms
InTouch Health Telehealth Network
VNA Image Archive
Carestream Vue Archive
Application Hosting
Epic (Clinicals & Financials)
Cybersecurity Advisory Services
Meditology Services
Extended Business Office
HRG
Financial Improvement Consulting
PwC
Healthcare Management Consulting
Premier
HIT Advisory Services
Optimum Healthcare IT
HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership
Impact Advisors
HIT Implementation Support & Staffing
Galen Healthcare
Partial IT Outsourcing
ROI Healthcare Solutions
Revenue Cycle Outsourcing
Navigant
Strategy, Growth, & Consolidation Consulting
Premier
Technical Services
Navin, Haffty & Associates
Value-Based Care Consulting
Deloitte Consulting
Value-Based Care Managed Services
Arcadia.io
Worksite Health Services
Activate Healthcare
Automated Dispensing Cabinets
Omnicell OmniRx
Smart Pumps
ICU Medical Plum 360
ON THE RECORD
"Best in KLAS is about raising the bar for healthcare technology," Adam Gale, president of KLAS, said in a statement about the new report. "It's providers and payers demanding better performance, usability and interoperability. Ultimately, Best in KLAS is about giving providers and payers the tools they need to facilitate superior care and improved outcomes."
