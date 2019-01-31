Epic takes Best in KLAS awards once again

The EHR vendor wins best Overall Software Suite and in other other categories, while Impact Advisors and Premier score top marks for Overall IT Services and Management Consulting firms, respectively.
By Mike Miliard
January 31, 2019
04:34 PM
Share

For the ninth year in a row, Epic earned the top score for Overall Software Suite in the annual Best in KLAS 2019 Software & Services report.

The Verona, Wisconsin-based health IT giant also scored top marks in the Overall Physician Practice Vendor category, and was best-rated in nine segments, while also winning category leader awards in two others.

In other major categories, Impact Advisors was named the top Overall IT Services Firm. It also won top marks for HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership and was also the winner in the Clinical Optimization cate. Premier, meanwhile, earned the award of top Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm.

Best in KLAS is an annual survey from the Orem, Utah advisory firm, based on the 2,500 or so interviews it conducts with providers and payers each month. On an annual basis, that feedback represents the opinions of clinicians and other healthcare decision-makers  from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 outpatient clinics.

Here are some of the top software, services and medical equipment leaders for 2019:

Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital / IDN)
Epic EpicCare Inpatient EMR

Ambulatory EMR (11-75 Physicians)
Epic EpicCare Ambulatory EMR

Ambulatory EMR (More than 75 Physicians)
EpicCare Ambulatory EMR

Cardiology
Watson Health Imaging Merge Cardio

Care Management Solutions
Casenet TruCare

Claims & Clearinghouse
Waystar Clearinghouse

Community HIS
athenahealth athenaOne for Hospitals & Health Systems

Enterprise Resource Planning
Workday HCM, Financial Management and Supply Chain

Health Information Exchange
Epic Care Everywhere

Healthcare Business Intelligence & Analytics
Dimensional Insight Diver Platform

Home Health
Thornberry NDoc

Laboratory (Large Hospital / IDN)
Epic Beaker

Long-Term Care
MatrixCare

PACS (Large Hospital / IDN)
Sectra PACS

Patient Access
DCS Global Patient Access

Patient Accounting & Patient Management (Large Hospital / IDN)
Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

Patient Portals
Epic MyChart

Payer Claims & Administration Platforms
Conduent MediTrac (Health Solutions Plus)

Payer Quality Analytics
MedInsight Platform

Population Health
HealthEC Population Health Management Suite

Practice Management (11-75 Physicians)
NextGen Healthcare NextGen Enterprise PM

Practice Management (More than 75 Physicians)
Epic Resolute/Prelude/Cadence Ambulatory

Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or fewer Physicians)
Aprima EHR/PM

Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR
M*Modal Fluency Direct

Virtual Care Platforms
InTouch Health Telehealth Network

VNA Image Archive
Carestream Vue Archive

Application Hosting
Epic (Clinicals & Financials)

Cybersecurity Advisory Services
Meditology Services

Extended Business Office
HRG

Financial Improvement Consulting
PwC

Healthcare Management Consulting
Premier

HIT Advisory Services
Optimum Healthcare IT

HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership
Impact Advisors

HIT Implementation Support & Staffing
Galen Healthcare

Partial IT Outsourcing
ROI Healthcare Solutions

Revenue Cycle Outsourcing
Navigant

Strategy, Growth, & Consolidation Consulting
Premier

Technical Services
Navin, Haffty & Associates

Value-Based Care Consulting
Deloitte Consulting

Value-Based Care Managed Services
Arcadia.io

Worksite Health Services
Activate Healthcare

Automated Dispensing Cabinets
Omnicell OmniRx

Smart Pumps
ICU Medical Plum 360

ON THE RECORD
"Best in KLAS is about raising the bar for healthcare technology," Adam Gale, president of KLAS, said in a statement about the new report. "It's providers and payers demanding better performance, usability and interoperability. Ultimately, Best in KLAS is about giving providers and payers the tools they need to facilitate superior care and improved outcomes."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

New HIMSS report makes 4 healthcare predictions for 2019
Top Story
HIMSS makes 4 healthcare predictions for 2019

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Telehealth
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Imaging

Video

Guide to surviving HIMSS19
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery
Hospital CEOs must make healthcare IT a priority
Readying technology, data for the Silver Tsunami

More Stories

Health 2040: A look into the future
Health 2040: A look into the future
doctors talking to patients
Early look at digitizing infectious disease guidelines for EHRs

Credit: Chris Dorney/ Shutterstock.com

Public health - predict or perish

Above photo: Ian McCrae (CEO, Orion Health) and Atif Al Braiki (CEO, Abu Dhabi Health Data Services). Credit: Orion Health

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and Orion Health partner to deliver the first HIE in the Middle East
Confidential data on 14,200 individuals with HIV leaked, says Singapore’s Health Ministry
AMIA, other groups join call to ease EHR burdens
Clinical, behavioral health data need better integration in EHRs
Health Catalyst to showcase new analytics software, talk AI at HIMSS19
Health Catalyst to showcase new analytics software, talk AI at HIMSS19