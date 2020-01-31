Epic holds place atop 2020 Best in KLAS Rankings

For the 10th year in a row, Epic earned the top score for Overall Software Suite in the annual Best in KLAS 2020 Software & Services report.

Additionally, the Verona, Wisconsin-based health IT giant was named the top Overall Physician Practice Vendor, won Best in KLAS awards in eight segments, and won Category Leader awards in four segments.

Pivot Point Consulting was named the top Overall IT Services Firm thanks to consistently strong performance across several market segments, including HIT implementation, advisory services, HIT staffing, and technical services.

Meanwhile, Cerner was cited for the Most Improved Physician Practice Product, with satisfaction increasing in all areas measured by KLAS, and Accenture won a Best in KLAS award for Healthcare Management Consulting and also took top honors as the overall best healthcare management consulting firm.

The Best in KLAS awards list is based on information obtained from the approximately 2,500 interviews KLAS conducts with providers and payers each month.

Annually, these interviews represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 1,200 products and services from more than 450 vendors.

Here are some of the top software, services and medical equipment leaders for 2020:

Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital/IDN)

Epic EpicCare Inpatient EMR

Ambulatory EMR (11–75 Physicians)

Epic EpicCare Ambulatory EMR

Ambulatory EMR (Over 75 Physicians)

Epic EpicCare Ambulatory EMR

Ambulatory RCM Services

athenahealth RCM Services

Application Hosting

Epic

Automated Dispensing Cabinets

BD Pyxis MedStation ES

Cardiology

Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Care Management Solutions

HMS Essette CM

Cybersecurity Advisory Services

Meditology Services

Enterprise Resource Planning

Workday HCM, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management

Extended Business Office

MediRevv

Financial Improvement Consulting

PwC

Healthcare Business Intelligence & Analytics

Dimensional Insight Diver Platform

Healthcare Management Consulting

Accenture

HIT Advisory Services

Huntzinger Management Group

HIT Implementation Leadership (Large)

Impact Advisors

HIT Staffing

iMethods

Home Health & Hospice (Large)

MatrixCare Brightree

Long-Term Care

PointClickCare

PACS (Large—300K+ Studies)

Sectra

PACS (Small—<300K Studies)

Sectra

Partial IT Outsourcing

Stoltenberg Consulting

Patient Access

Pelitas

Patient Accounting & Patient Management (Large Hospital/IDN)

Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

Patient Intake Management

Phreesia

Patient Portals

Epic MyChart

Payer Claims & Administration Platforms

Conduent HSP (MediTrac)

Payer Quality & Risk Analytics

MedInsight

Population Health Management

Enli Value Navigator

Practice Management (11–75 Physicians)

NextGen Healthcare Enterprise PM

Practice Management (Over 75 Physicians)

Epic Resolute/Prelude/Cadence Ambulatory

Revenue Cycle Outsourcing

Ensemble Health Partners

Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (≤10 Physicians)

athenahealth EHR/PM

Smart Pumps

ICU Medical Plum 360 (LVP)

Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR

3M M*Modal Fluency Direct

Strategy, Growth & Consolidation Consulting

Navigant: A Guidehouse Company

Technical Services

J2 Interactive

Value-Based Care Consulting

Deloitte/Navigant

Value-Based Care Managed Services

Arcadia.io

Vendor Neutral Archive

Fujifilm Synapse VNA (TeraMedica)

Virtual Care Platforms

InTouch Health

Worksite Health Services

Marathon Health