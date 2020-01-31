Epic holds place atop 2020 Best in KLAS Rankings
For the 10th year in a row, Epic earned the top score for Overall Software Suite in the annual Best in KLAS 2020 Software & Services report.
Additionally, the Verona, Wisconsin-based health IT giant was named the top Overall Physician Practice Vendor, won Best in KLAS awards in eight segments, and won Category Leader awards in four segments.
Pivot Point Consulting was named the top Overall IT Services Firm thanks to consistently strong performance across several market segments, including HIT implementation, advisory services, HIT staffing, and technical services.
Meanwhile, Cerner was cited for the Most Improved Physician Practice Product, with satisfaction increasing in all areas measured by KLAS, and Accenture won a Best in KLAS award for Healthcare Management Consulting and also took top honors as the overall best healthcare management consulting firm.
The Best in KLAS awards list is based on information obtained from the approximately 2,500 interviews KLAS conducts with providers and payers each month.
Annually, these interviews represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 1,200 products and services from more than 450 vendors.
Here are some of the top software, services and medical equipment leaders for 2020:
Acute Care EMR (Large Hospital/IDN)
Epic EpicCare Inpatient EMR
Ambulatory EMR (11–75 Physicians)
Epic EpicCare Ambulatory EMR
Ambulatory EMR (Over 75 Physicians)
Epic EpicCare Ambulatory EMR
Ambulatory RCM Services
athenahealth RCM Services
Application Hosting
Epic
Automated Dispensing Cabinets
BD Pyxis MedStation ES
Cardiology
Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Care Management Solutions
HMS Essette CM
Cybersecurity Advisory Services
Meditology Services
Enterprise Resource Planning
Workday HCM, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management
Extended Business Office
MediRevv
Financial Improvement Consulting
PwC
Healthcare Business Intelligence & Analytics
Dimensional Insight Diver Platform
Healthcare Management Consulting
Accenture
HIT Advisory Services
Huntzinger Management Group
HIT Implementation Leadership (Large)
Impact Advisors
HIT Staffing
iMethods
Home Health & Hospice (Large)
MatrixCare Brightree
Long-Term Care
PointClickCare
PACS (Large—300K+ Studies)
Sectra
PACS (Small—<300K Studies)
Sectra
Partial IT Outsourcing
Stoltenberg Consulting
Patient Access
Pelitas
Patient Accounting & Patient Management (Large Hospital/IDN)
Epic Resolute Hospital Billing
Patient Intake Management
Phreesia
Patient Portals
Epic MyChart
Payer Claims & Administration Platforms
Conduent HSP (MediTrac)
Payer Quality & Risk Analytics
MedInsight
Population Health Management
Enli Value Navigator
Practice Management (11–75 Physicians)
NextGen Healthcare Enterprise PM
Practice Management (Over 75 Physicians)
Epic Resolute/Prelude/Cadence Ambulatory
Revenue Cycle Outsourcing
Ensemble Health Partners
Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (≤10 Physicians)
athenahealth EHR/PM
Smart Pumps
ICU Medical Plum 360 (LVP)
Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR
3M M*Modal Fluency Direct
Strategy, Growth & Consolidation Consulting
Navigant: A Guidehouse Company
Technical Services
J2 Interactive
Value-Based Care Consulting
Deloitte/Navigant
Value-Based Care Managed Services
Arcadia.io
Vendor Neutral Archive
Fujifilm Synapse VNA (TeraMedica)
Virtual Care Platforms
InTouch Health
Worksite Health Services
Marathon Health
