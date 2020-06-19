Global Edition
Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform

The collaboration with Health Care Service Corporation, billed as Epic's first such project with a payer organization, will help health plans more easily review data for managing claims and prior authorization.
By Mike Miliard
June 19, 2020
02:49 PM

Health Care Service Corporation, a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association with some 16 million members covered by health plans in five states, announced this week that it is working with Epic to build a bi-directional exchange platform to connect payers with providers.

WHY IT MATTERS
The collaboration, which HCSC says is the first such initiative between Epic and a large insurer, aims to create a secure and interconnected information exchange between insurers, providers and patients.

Together, HCSC and Epic will develop what they're calling the Payer Platform for two-way exchange of information between HCSC health plans and providers who use Epic – enabling them to review patient data, streamline administrative processes such as prior authorizations, develop care-management strategies and identify gaps in care.

The platform is scheduled to launch later this year for select providers and health systems across HCSC’s five states who already use Epic – which is in place at two-thirds of providers nationwide and whose records cover 250 million individuals.

THE LARGER TREND
HCSC says this collaboration offers the opportunity to streamline care across the entire health ecosystem, especially as its network providers, hospital partners and plan members continue to grapple with COVID-19.

It says the Payer Platform will boost interoperability and promote integration between insurers and providers on behalf of patients, helping to avoid duplication of testing and streamlining administrative tasks while streamlining care continuity and improving quality.

ON THE RECORD
"This relationship connects the provider, the payer, and the patient in a trusted network," said Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health at Epic. "It will enable a more robust, data-driven approach to improving patient health. It will also streamline administrative processes such as the authorization process for providers, so patients can receive more timely access to appropriate care."

"Sharing insights between payers and providers at the point of care is a great way to make a real difference in patient care and lower health costs,” said Krishna Ramachandran, vice president of provider performance at HCSC. "This agreement will help advance access to a truly integrated value-based care delivery system, while giving our providers and members actionable information to make more informed care decisions."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Claims Processing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability

More regional news

(Lorie Shaull, Flickr)

Senator Tina Smith: 'We have to learn from our experiences' on telehealth

By
Kat Jercich
June 19, 2020
Neonatal data tech and video streaming help clinicians enhance care

Neonatal data tech and video streaming help clinicians enhance care

By
Bill Siwicki
June 19, 2020

Credit: UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)

UAE ministry launches COVID-19 'virtual information centre'

By
Rachel McArthur
June 19, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

(Lorie Shaull, Flickr)
Senator Tina Smith: 'We have to learn from our experiences' on telehealth

Most Read

HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
How athenahealth’s EHR FaceTime feature is helping a solo practice during COVID-19
American Telemedicine Association, others join AVIA's COVID-19 Resource Hub
ONC, Sequoia Project extend interoperability collaboration
VA, DoD launch bidirectional EHR sharing with community providers
Intermountain Healthcare names new CIO

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Vaccine for COVID-19 may be on the way; Senate weighs future of telehealth
Using AI to cut down demands of COVID-19
How Israel's largest healthcare organization puts innovation to work
AI's growing role in treating diabetes, chronic conditions

More Stories

Apervita unveils tool to aid hospitals with interoperability requirements
How Israel's largest healthcare organization puts innovation to work

(AMSF2011, Flickr)

Senate HELP Committee weighs the future of telehealth

Helen Oscislawski and Gerry Blass

Privacy & security perspectives: Interoperability, prospects for HIPAA refresh, more
Telehealth resource centers nationwide aid providers at no cost
MIT CSAIL machine learning tool could help nursing homes predict COVID-19
AI's growing role in treating diabetes, chronic conditions

Credit: Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic Middle East launches robotic surgery programme in the UAE