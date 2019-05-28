Epic adds American Well telehealth app to its App Orchard

By Mike Miliard
May 28, 2019
12:06 PM
The application will enable one-click virtual consults within the EHR workflow, and comes at a pivotal time for telehealth, which is gaining stream among physicians.

The American Well Telehealth app is now available in Epic's App Orchard, offering clinicians the ability do video visits and virtual consults within the electronic health record.

WHY IT MATTERS
American Well says the app will enable easier telehealth treatment as part of provider workflow, and can enable virtual encounters with just a single click.

After installing the app, physicians can launch video calls right from the EHR, according to the telehealth company. It enables them to join a video room, use far-end camera control and fleet monitoring, collaborate digitally with physicians in non-Epic provider sites; see PACS for stroke patients and more.

THE LARGER TREND
In its recent physician survey, American Well found that 22 percent of docs it polled had used telehealth services – quite a leap from the 5 percent who said the same just four years earlier.

That's in keeping with other observations about the burgeoning popularity of virtual care. Just this past week alone, health systems such as Norwalk Hospital and UPMC have been launching new and innovative telehealth programs.

After decades of unrealized potential, telehealth appears to be here to stay. And the addition of easily accessible apps such as these in widely used EHR systems like Epic will only serve to further boost uptake.

ON THE RECORD
"As we uncovered in our latest physician survey, telehealth is being adopted at lightning speed," said Mike Baird, president of customer solutions at American Well.

"Providers want access to integrated platforms designed for all types of virtual care," he said. "With App Orchard, we can provide their users with telehealth opportunities within their existing workflows, supporting the success of virtual care programs for both the provider and the patient alike."

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Telehealth, Workflow
