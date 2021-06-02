Global Edition
Telehealth

Emme, smart birth control case company, launches telemedicine service

The new expansion, known as EmmeRx, means patients in 16 states will be able to get contraception prescribed and delivered.
By Kat Jercich
June 02, 2021
02:00 PM

Photo: Charlotte MayPexels

Emme, a health tech company that launched a birth control tracking smart case and app this past August, has now expanded its offerings into prescription delivery and telemedicine.  

The new service, called EmmeRx, will be available in 16 states initially, with expansion planned throughout the country.  

"There are many services that telehealth cannot replace, but our aim with our digital offering is to help make health management an everyday experience, rather than one that only happens at an annual check-up," said Amanda French, cofounder and CEO, to Healthcare IT News.  

WHY IT MATTERS

Emme representatives say the service aims to be a fully integrated contraception system, including the case and app, telemedicine, and prescription delivery.   

"Emme members have access to the free Emme app to track symptoms, experiences and side effects to have a convenient record that they can use to discuss their needs with their OB/GYN," said French.  

Although the smart case is compatible with more than 100 pills, patients will have the option to choose from 10 through EmmeRx. French says the list is "comparable to more than 50 name brands."  

"It was important to us to prioritize affordability to support accessibility to birth control pills for those who do not have insurance," said French, noting that the company may add more based on member feedback.  

Both the Emme smart case and EmmeRx are HSA and FSA eligible. The pills are not covered by insurance, but prices start at $15 per pack. According to Emme, the move aims to address gaps in contraceptive care. 

"This expansion has always been part of our core vision for Emme, because our goal is to solve all the challenges that people have with the pill with a comprehensive, integrated offering," said French.   

Emme also may expand beyond contraception in the future, French says.  

"Emme offers a unique platform that connects patients, pharmacies and providers, and applies innovative technology to drive improved outcomes for all," said French.  

"With this foundation, Emme is well positioned to expand into other forms of medication and areas of health management. We receive requests from our members every week to expand our product to support their additional medications, in addition to birth control pills, and we look forward to continuing to expand our pipeline to meet this demand," she added.  

THE LARGER TREND

Emme joins the ranks of other specialty services that have expanded into telemedicine in recent months, including Nurx, which started offering acne and migraine treatments in addition to birth control.  

But one potential challenge, as evidenced by EmmeRx's current availability, will be with telemedicine laws, which vary state-by-state.   

Although interstate licensure requirements, for example, have been waived during the pandemic, it's likely that medical boards will reinstate them – making it more potentially difficult for many of these kinds of app-based companies to provide care.  

ON THE RECORD

Coupled with EmmeRx, the Emme Smart Birth Control System is positioned to address the challenges that people face with accessing the pill and finding the right prescription for their body, significantly enhancing our ability to solve all the challenges that come with the birth control pill experience today," said French.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Mobile, Pharmacy, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Does telehealth in Australia have a promising post-pandemic future?

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
June 02, 2021
The Epic booth

Epic employees to return to the office starting this summer

By
Kat Jercich
June 02, 2021
Developer typing on multiple screens

FHIR app developers get new incentives from CAQH, EHNAC

By
Mike Miliard
June 02, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

A doctor looking at a computer screen
How we can avoid the 'telehealth cliff'

Most Read

The data challenges of SDOH, and how to overcome them
How Legacy Health expanded from inpatient to ambulatory telehealth
Telehealth for surgical specialties saw a slow decline after June 2020
Solve.Care adds India to its global telehealth network
New executive agency launched to help Europe’s recovery from COVID-19
Verizon unveils new virtual care platform

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sen. Brian Schatz
Sen. Brian Schatz: Telehealth has Democrats, Republicans working together
Biden administration turns to tech to boost vaccine efforts
Sponsored by
Susan Lucas Collins, global head of healthcare services at Twilio
Using technology to enhance patient care
Hospitals saw financial gains in April; Google rolls out Health Equity Tracker

More Stories

Biden administration turns to tech to boost vaccine efforts
HopeHealth telehealth
HopeHealth turns around blood pressure and blood glucose problems with RPM
Rose A. Ghattas, RN, Blessing Health System, telehealth
Blessing Health System's school-based telehealth program is a hit
Whatsapp, dubai, smartphone app
Dubai introduces WhatsApp vaccine appointment bookings
Joe Biden
Biden's $6T budget includes cybersecurity, broadband infrastructure
A security professional
Moody's warns of revenue risks as healthcare cyberattacks increase
Providers with tablet EHR
Protecting patients from medication errors requires more than single-platform EMRs
India's Ministry of Electronics and IT spearheads...