Wolters Kluwer announces clinical decision support across Africa and India

Global provider of clinical technology, Wolter Kluwer has announced that healthcare network in emerging markets, Evercare Group, has chosen UpToDate Advanced to enhance patient care and quality throughout its group.

UpToDate is now available to care teams at Evercare’s Metropolitan Hospital, Nairobi Women’s Hospital and Avenue Hospital in Kenya, Evercare Hospital Lekki in Nigeria, and the CARE Hospitals Group in India.

WHY IT MATTERS

UpToDate Advanced is a clinical decision support platform that leverages evidence-based content in UpToDate to address knowledge gaps affecting care quality.

Evercare Group selected UpToDate Advanced for its Pathways which provide interactive guidance along with critical decision points and is personalised for each patient.

UpToDate Pathways will also be used in the development of local clinical pathways that are specific to the hospital and designed to improve quality performance metrics through the adoption of evidence-based medicine.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In its continued effort to improve patient safety and decision support, in October, Wolters Kluwer and Meditech announced the delivery of their integrated healthcare solutions in the Middle East and Africa.

Earlier in the year, Wolters Kluwer partnered with Nuance for a voice-enabled clinical decision support tool, linking physicians with relevant CDS topics from UpToDate in response to spoken questions.

ON THE RECORD

Massimiliano Colella, CEO of the Evercare Group said: “We have 29 hospitals, 16 clinics and over 60 diagnostic centres in Kenya, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and we believe in making the best use of technological developments to provide accessible, affordable, and effective services that enhance life expectancy, quality of life, diagnostic and treatment options.

“We chose UpToDate Advanced to support us in this endeavour and to help our clinicians make the most appropriate care decisions for every patient, every time.”

Denise Basow, managing director, president and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health said: “We are honoured to support the Evercare Group in their efforts to provide the best clinical outcomes for every patient.

“Their far-reaching commitment to reducing variations in care with UpToDate Advanced truly embodies our mission to deliver deep impact when and where it matters most.”