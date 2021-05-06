EMEA
Government & Policy

WHO, Germany launch a global ‘pandemic and epidemic intelligence’ hub

The hub will lead data analytics innovations to predict, prevent, detect prepare for and respond to public health emergencies.
By Tammy Lovell
May 06, 2021
10:57 AM

Photo via Pexels

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Germany are establishing a new global hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence, data, surveillance and analytics innovation. 

Based in Berlin and working with partners around the world, the hub is planned to lead innovations in data analytics across the largest network of global data to predict, prevent, detect prepare for and respond to pandemic and epidemic risks worldwide. 

It is intended enable a new collaboration of countries and partners worldwide, driving innovations to increase availability and linkage of diverse data; develop tools and predictive models for risk analysis; and to monitor disease control measures, community acceptance and infodemics. 

WHY IT MATTERS

The WHO Hub will support the work of public health experts and policymakers in all countries with insights so they can take rapid decisions to prevent and respond to future public health emergencies.

Working with partners globally, the hub aims to drive a scale-up in innovation for existing forecasting and early warning capacities in WHO and member states. 

The hub will also accelerate global collaborations across public and private sector organisations, academia, and international partner networks to help co-create tools for managing and analysing data for early warning surveillance.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The WHO Hub is part of WHO’s Health Emergencies programme. Technical officer of the programme, Christine Czerniak, recently told HealthcareITNews how new COVID-19 variants are highlighting the need for genomic surveillance and sequencing across the globe and reinforce the importance of collaboration.

ON THE RECORD

Jens Spahn, German health minister, said: “We need to identify pandemic and epidemic risks as quickly as possible, wherever they occur in the world. For that aim, we need to strengthen the global early warning surveillance system with improved collection of health-related data and inter-disciplinary risk analysis.

“Germany has consistently been committed to support WHO’s work in preparing for and responding to health emergencies, and the WHO Hub is a concrete initiative that will make the world safer.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said: “One of the lessons of COVID-19 is that world needs a significant leap forward in data analysis to help leaders make informed public health decisions. 

“This requires harnessing the potential of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, combining diverse data sources, and collaborating across multiple disciplines. Better data and better analytics will lead to better decisions.”

Dr Angela Merkel, German federal chancellor, said: "The current COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we can only fight pandemics and epidemics together. The new WHO Hub will be a global platform for pandemic prevention, bringing together various governmental, academic and private sector institutions. I am delighted that WHO chose Berlin as its location and invite partners from all around the world to contribute to the WHO hub."

Find out more about the European digital health strategy at the 'From Pandemic to Infodemic, the Role of Effective Digital Public Health' session at the HIMSS21 & Health 2.0 European Health Conference on 8 June, 2021. 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Government & Policy, Population Health

More regional news

IQVIA, Saudi, AI, data

IQVIA partners with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

By
Rachel McArthur
May 06, 2021
Matt Hancock, life sciences

UK government to fund £37M into data-driven initiatives

By
Sara Mageit
May 04, 2021
PainChek, NHS

Roundup: Sir Simon Stevens to step down as head of NHS, Leeds Hospital goes live with Agfa Enterprise Imaging and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
April 30, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

WHO, innovation, pandemic, covid-19
WHO, Germany launch a global ‘pandemic and epidemic intelligence’ hub

Most Read

ONC has ideas for reducing clinician burden with health IT
Big uptick in bot traffic jeopardizes vaccine appointments
New standard established in Singapore for verification of COVID-19 test results across borders
Security improvements to Singapore’s National Electronic Health Record to be done up by year-end
Workgroup creates FHIR-based clinical practice guideline for COVID-19
Matthew Gould denies speculation that NHSX is disappearing

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Franka Cadée, president of the International Confederation of Midwives
Employing digital tools without sacrificing compassionate care
Johns Hopkins Medicine's Darren Lacey
One CISO's perspective on new risk mitigation strategies
Philips CMO Dr. Atul Gupta
COVID-19 is catalyst for innovation in delivery of care
HIMSS Media top stories
April's big M&As, racism in healthcare, hackers exploiting COVID-19, more

More Stories

New app alerts Australian healthcare professionals about...
Philips CMO Dr. Atul Gupta
COVID-19 is catalyst for innovation in delivery of care
Healthcare worker in mask giving patient in mask vaccine
Ending racism in healthcare often begins with medical education - and is the target of a new national project
Parents holding newborn baby
IVF is complicated. AI companies are looking to help
A person sits at a table speaking with a doctor via tablet.
Post-pandemic, majority of patients say they prefer in-person care, survey finds
Innovating on a budget
St. Anthony's behavioral health hospital, Olathe, Kansas, EHR
EHR vendor helps customize system for St. Anthony's psychiatric hospitals
Two hackers type on keyboards in a shadowy room
Healthcare hackers demanded an average ransom of $4.6M last year, says BakerHostetler