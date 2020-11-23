EMEA
WHO Academy invests in health workforce learning

The Academy will improve speed and effectiveness with which WHO guidelines reaches health workers.
By Sara Mageit
November 23, 2020
The World Health Organization has launched the WHO Academy to 'revolutionise lifelong learning in health' and bring methods of conveying knowledge and skills to workers.

They will use new technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality to provide health evidence and information, reach leaders, educators, researchers and health workers.

WHY IT MATTERS

In a LinkedIn piece called 'Investing in the health workforce of the future', director general at WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "It’s part of the revolution the world is witnessing in digital health and responds to a need that President Macron and I first discussed and agreed at a G20 meeting in Argentina, and subsequently formalised in Geneva in June 2019. And the good news is that it’s already working."

By ensuring that the workplace is a priority for WHO, the article highlights that the initiative will save lives and has responded by launching a mobile learning app in seven languages which delivers COVID-19 knowledge resources. This includes an interactive course on personal protective equipment (PPE) which uses augmented reality to ensure health workers know the most effective technique to put on and remove masks, gloves and other equipment, consequently protecting their own lives and saving others. 

When the Academy launches a suite of new online courses in May 2021, the learning platform will use innovations in adult learning science such as AI and virtual reality to make learning tailored and interactive. In some cases, it will offer a blend of digital and in-person learning.

It will also provide global access to multilingual learning, providing professional development for learners worldwide and for WHO’s own staff, as well as the opportunity to acquire a digital certification from WHO.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The WHO recently participated in the Barcelona Health Summit, where a panel of global experts discussed how digital tools can help tackle COVID-19 and showcased initiatives that have contributed to managing the pandemic.

HIMSS also aims to accelerate professional development by offering the Certified Associate in Healthcare Information and Management Systems (CAHIMS) and the Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems (CPHIMS) for expanding and diversifying industry knowledge for both early careerists and those with more experience in the healthcare industry. 

ON THE RECORD

Chief clinical officer at HIMSS, Dr Charles Alessi said: "CPHIMS certification is fast-becoming a best way for professionals to distinguish themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace and to expand their career opportunities.

By demonstrating they meet an international standard of professional knowledge and competence in healthcare information and management systems, professionals who gain this certification not only increase their credibility with employers but display a commitment to continuing professional development."

