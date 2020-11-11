EMEA
Connected Health

Vodafone releases report on how 5G and IoT technology can transform healthcare

The report surveyed 2,000 people on their attitudes towards advancing technology in health and social care and contains government recommendations.
By Sophie Porter
November 11, 2020
03:43 PM
Vodafone,health and social care, government recommendations

Credit: Vodafone UK

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodafone has released a report on the potential of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) technology in health and social care.

Better Health, Connected Health: How 5G and IoT Technology can Transform Health and Social Care found overwhelming support for the introduction and increase of digital technologies in the NHS, including 5G and IoT, as a way of streamlining healthcare and making it more affordable.

This could pave the way for smart buildings, which would be greener and save the NHS money; 5G-connected ambulances that link paramedics and clinicians to treat patients faster and more effectively; and even the roll-out of remote assisted surgery and training, saving time and potentially elevating the quality of care.

WHY IT MATTERS

The findings of the research identified that 57% of those surveyed would be comfortable continuing to conduct some of their medical appointments over video after the pandemic is over, which equates to a demand for quality internet connectivity for NHS staff and patients alike.

It also found that 75% of respondents believed the government should invest in digital technology for the NHS, in order to future-proof the UK health sector. This was matched by 71% who believed that the 40 new hospitals promised by the government by 2030 should be equipped with the latest digital technology.

In response to these results, the report laid out a series of government recommendations, including NHS estate upgrade and innovation, including in care homes to tackle loneliness; increased social and technological prescribing to treat long-term conditions; investment in 5G connected ambulances and delivery drones; and financial support for devices compliant with NHS digital services for those on low incomes.

THE LARGER PICTURE

In July of last year, Vodafone launched its 5G network in seven UK cities, not just improving access to telemedicine and virtual reality training but also enabling remote surgery. This move was recommended across the pond by AT&T who stressed the importance of 5G and IoT tech in a HIMSS Digital presentation.

The report was published shortly after NHS Digital signed a deal to implement a new FHIR-compliant terminology system to improve data sharing.

Vodafone was also one of many telecommunications companies to offer increased support to the NHS towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ON THE RECORD

“The possibilities unleashed by 5G and IoT touch almost every part of the healthcare system, from the visible (remote surgery, or drones carrying transplant organs and drugs between hospitals) to the unseen but vital (IoT-enabled hospital equipment management systems that use sensors to automatically monitor stock levels),” says Anne Sheehan, the business director of Vodafone UK.

“This technology is already available and the NHS should take advantage of it now. We have a perfect opportunity to ensure that digital technology is designed in from the start, so that the hospitals of the future can use the technology of the future.”

Professor Shafi Ahmed, CMO of Medical Realities and Connected Health Ambassador for Vodafone, told Healthcare IT News: “What the UK patient population has experienced in the last nine months is different kind of health service that’s more flexible. For the patients themselves, it’s much more immediate and accessible and patients are far more [digitally] advanced than we expected. It has changed people’s perceptions about how health can be accessed and what they’re expecting from the health service."

When asked about practical next steps, Ahmed responded: “It’s about putting the right stakeholders together – academic institutions, policy-makers in government and industry leaders – and asking things like ‘what does [NHS digital innovation] look like? What are the barriers to digital transformation?’ It’s about collaboration of all those parties that want change, that want to improve the healthcare of the nation.”

Topics: 
Business Intelligence, Connected Health, Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement

More regional news

Dubai’s TVM Capital Healthcare, GE Healthcare

Credit: TVM Capital Healthcare

Dubai’s TVM Capital Healthcare joins forces with GE Healthcare to support emerging markets

By
Rachel McArthur
November 11, 2020
Sectra, Leeds Teaching Hospitals, Digital Pathology

Leeds Teaching Hospitals deploys imaging tech as part of NHS digital pathology network

By
Sara Mageit
November 11, 2020
South Tees NHS FT, Alcidion, Miya Precision

Credit: South Tees James Cook University Hospital

Alcidion signs deal with South Tees Hospitals NHS FT for electronic prescribing system

By
Sara Mageit
November 11, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

nhs digital, nhs wales
NHS Digital signs deal to improve data sharing

Most Read

Healthcare experts call for action on climate change and inequality
Daman and Microsoft release COVID-19 'health bot' across UAE
Dubai Health Authority first authority in UAE to integrate UpToDate CDS resource
Launch date announced for England and Wales’ contact tracing app
Info blocking compliance date nears: Legal experts offer toolkit to help
Technologies and strategies to maintain productivity during telehealth transition

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Joe Kvedar
Designing telehealth for seniors means designing for all
OrthoIndy Hospital
Mobile AI assistant eliminates physicians' after-hours charting
AccessOne CEO Mark Spinner
As patients become payers, exceptional consumer experience is critical
Matrix Medical Network chief clinical officer Laura Jonsson
How telehealth helps prevent burnout among nurses

More Stories

Epic MyChart App logo
Epic makes Cleveland Clinic-devised COVID-19 risk model available in MyChart
A person talks to another on a videochat. Both are in masks.
Cleveland Clinic leadership on patient input: 'We have a responsibility to stay curious'
person holding an insurance card.
Billing Medicare and Private Payers for Telehealth Visits: What to Expect Post-Public Health Emergency
A person with a stethoscope consults with a patient
Rapid innovation depends on patient codesign
OrthoIndy Hospital
Mobile AI assistant eliminates physicians' after-hours charting
A keyboard in the foreground with a stethoscope and person's hands in the background
KLAS: Providers mostly satisfied with their patient intake IT vendors – with one exception
Upstate Medical University Syracuse New York

Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

Upstate Medical University decreases no-shows by 59% with telehealth, which patients love
AccessOne CEO Mark Spinner
As patients become payers, exceptional consumer experience is critical