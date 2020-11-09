EMEA
Patient Engagement

UK's Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust rolls-out remote visiting service for patients

NHS Book a Virtual Visit from Made Tech allows secure video calls to be scheduled with loved ones.
By Tammy Lovell
November 09, 2020
10:54 AM
patient engagement, nhs

Credit: Kettering General Hospital FT

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Northamptonshire, UK, is offering patients the chance to connect digitally to their loved ones through the NHS Book a Virtual Visit service.

The solution developed by public sector technology firm, Made Tech allows patients to access virtual visits despite COVID-19 restrictions in hospitals. It has also been developed to include immediate rebooking and reoccurring visits. 

Since its implementation at Kettering General Hospital in July, the service has facilitated more than 900 visits across 25 wards, averaging calls of 50 minutes.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

This includes the emergency department, where the service is facilitating communication in short stay wards, where patients might not have access to their own communication devices.

NHS Book a Virtual Visit will next be rolled-out to Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust as part of the two acute trusts continued partnership to deliver high-quality, coordinated care for the whole of Northamptonshire.

WHY IT MATTERS

Created within the principles of open source and to the Government Digital Service and NHS Digital standards, the service allows ward staff to schedule calls between patients and visitors, with minimal data needed to support the call.

Hosted in the cloud, the secure and OS agnostic digital service does not require users to install any third-party applications, can be accessed via any website browser, and works across any device, ensuring patient inclusion.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The implementation in Kettering General follows a July announcement from Made Tech that it had developed the alpha of the digital service in 48 hours for London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (LNWH).

NHS Book a Virtual Visit has now been adopted by four trusts including Hillingdon Hospitals Foundation Trust and St Marks Hospital London, with more than 8,000 virtual visits made since the start of the pandemic.

ON THE RECORD

Ian Roddis, deputy chief digital and information officer at Kettering General Hospital, said: “Prior to NHS Book a Virtual Visit we’d been using a commercial product that had information governance and safeguarding issues. The Made Tech digital service meets our rapidly evolving user needs, in an open, safe and interoperable way.”

Anna Awoliyi, chief allied health information officer at the trust, said: “Virtual visiting goes beyond our current climate. NHS Book a Virtual Visit also enables visits where a lack of affordability in terms of travel, or mobility is an issue. This is a long-term solution that we will continue to work with Made Tech to develop to fit the needs of our patients and staff.”

Luke Morton, chief technology officer at Made Tech, said: “With the support of NHSX and NHS Digital we hope that trusts continue to innovate, focusing on developing open source digital services whose benefit can be felt across trusts, and integrated care systems for the benefit of patients.”

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Workflow

More regional news

Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision, digital transformation

Q&A: Achieving Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and the Vision 2030

By
Sara Mageit
November 09, 2020
NHS, Department of Health and Social Care, Contact tracing

NHS and DHSC have 'long way to go' to deal with repeated failed IT programmes

By
Sara Mageit
November 06, 2020
online training, covid-19

New platform aims to unite the global health and care community during COVID-19

By
Tammy Lovell
November 05, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision, digital transformation
Q&A: Achieving Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and the Vision 2030

Most Read

Kids 2.0: ‘Involving children has been absolutely central to our approach over the last five years’
'Cancer treatment doesn’t suddenly stop'
Widow sues Ciox Health and a NY hospital for failure to release husband's EHR data
How a homemade dashboard helped resume 3,000 necessary surgeries during COVID-19
Hyland acquires content services platform Alfresco
Healthcare experts call for action on climate change and inequality

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Matrix Medical Network chief clinical officer Laura Jonsson
How telehealth helps prevent burnout among nurses
Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan
COVID-19 acting as a catalyst for digital transformation
The Alessi Agenda
Data, intelligence underpin public health decisions
HIMSS Media top stories
Under Armour sells off MyFitnessPal for $345M; HHS rolls out five-year health IT plan

More Stories

VA building sign
Veterans Health Administration to 3D print medical devices
The Alessi Agenda
Data, intelligence underpin public health decisions
People in office studying computer screens for malware
Vermont governor deploys National Guard in response to UVM cyberattack
University of Rochester Medical Center complex from above
University of Rochester serves rural patients, reduces ED burden with telebehavioral health
NHS, Department of Health and Social Care, Contact tracing
NHS and DHSC have 'long way to go' to deal with repeated failed IT programmes
HIMSS Media top stories
Under Armour sells off MyFitnessPal for $345M; HHS rolls out five-year health IT plan
Patient paying at doctors office
Automating revenue cycle on the back end improves patient engagement on the front
Person walking with tablet
2020 AI survey: Confidence in artificial intelligence expands as health industry leaders project faster return on investment