EMEA
Population Health

UK to use AI for COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Software company Genpact UK has been paid £1.5m for an AI tool that will be used to process the adverse reactions of the COVID-19 vaccines.
By Sara Mageit
November 04, 2020
09:16 AM
Genpact UK, COVID-19

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority (MHRA) has paid Genpact UK a tender of £1.5m to develop an AI tool to sift through the high volume of reports of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

The government contract states that the AI tool will “process the expected high volume of Covid-19 vaccine adverse drug reaction (ADRs) and ensure that no details . . . are missed.”

WHY IT MATTERS

As the UK prepares for a widespread inoculation programme of monumental scale in the months ahead, the need for an effective and powerful tool to process a large number of reports is critical in managing the high volume of reports.

The types of vaccine being developed, such as the MRNA and chimpanzee adenovirus are relatively new, making it hard to predict how they will interact with millions of people's immune systems.

The contract from MHRA also concedes that the timelines of the coronavirus vaccine has been accelerated so fast that an accurate analysis of their safety may not be available when they start to be trialled in national immunisation campaigns.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

As the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine gains steam, Abu Dhabi's G42 Healthcare announced a volunteer healthcare management programme with US wearable technology firm WHOOP to monitor the health and fitness of those taking part in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine trials. 

The UK government is currently in talks with Palantir Technologies to strengthen its test-and-trace programme, according to the Financial Times [paywall].

ON THE RECORD

An MHRA spokesperson told Healthcare IT News: “Based on the available published reports from the Phase I/II trials, we do not currently anticipate any specific safety concerns with COVID-19 vaccines, and we expect the general safety profile to be similar to other types of vaccine.

“Our past experience with other new immunisation campaigns is that we tend to receive around 1 Yellow Card report per 1,000 doses administered and we are preparing our surveillance systems on that basis.

“The purpose of the AI tool we are introducing as part of our Yellow Card system is to help us rapidly evaluate such reports after approval, and not as part of the approval process.

“A COVID-19 vaccine will only be deployed once it has been proven to be safe and effective through robust clinical trials and approved for use by the appropriate licensing authority. 

“It is also important to note that a report of a suspected ADR is not proof of a side effect occurring due to the vaccine but a suspicion by the reporter that the vaccine may have caused the side effect.”

Visit Yellow Card website for more information on Yellow Card reporting in general, including what actions the MHRA can take.  

Topics: 
Population Health

More regional news

patient data, dubai

Digital healthcare models and new medical investment among Dubai’s post-COVID priorities

November 04, 2020
Glooko, Association of British Clinical Diabetologists, Diabetes

Glooko collaborates with Association of British Clinical Diabetologists on education programme

By
Sara Mageit
November 04, 2020
COVID-19, NHS contact tracing,

NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app fails to ask users to self-isolate

By
Sara Mageit
November 02, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Genpact UK, COVID-19
UK to use AI for COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Most Read

Countries worldwide share perspectives on pandemic-era digital innovation
Fighting COVID-19: Collaboration, trust and standardisation
COVID-19 has pushed digital health forward, but challenges still persist
'Predictive, proactive, preventive care is not just a vision; it's something that can be done'
Collective Medical will support predictive alerts and analytics in MO hospitals
'New legislation needed to increase Europe’s data flow'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Telehealth
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Abdullatif Mohammed AlShamsi
COVID-19 leads to more efficient workforce training
Angela Jordan, senior CDI consultant at TRUSTED i10
Transitional care management helping to avoid rehospitalization
Nationwide Children's Hospital CMIO Dr. Jeffrey M. Hoffman
Using digital tools to improve patient engagement
Parks Associates' Jennifer Kent
Consumer devices aren't enough to bring communities into smart city ecosystems

More Stories

Person wearing a mask and goggles in a hospital corridor
Predictive models can help stratify patient risk during and after COVID-19
Bonney Lake practice Northwest Medical Specialties building

The Bonney Lake practice of Northwest Medical Specialties

Oncology practice uses AI to significantly improve end-of-life care
Parks Associates' Jennifer Kent
Consumer devices aren't enough to bring communities into smart city ecosystems
kidney
HHS, American Society of Nephrology announce $10M prize for artificial kidney
Penn Medicine
A CIO's perspective on the promise of digital transformation
The Aetna building
Aetna, city of New Haven hit with OCR fines after data breach
Temple University Hospital Philadelphia

Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Temple uses $1M of FCC telehealth funding for virtual care platform, tablets and more
Bart De Witte, founder of the HIPPO AI Foundation
COVID-19 expediting democratization of data