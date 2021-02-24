UK’s top 100 digital health innovators given a global boost

Major health tech bodies have collaborated on a global campaign to showcase the talents of 100 of the UK’s most innovative and impactful digital health innovators.

The First 100 list features UK companies with a proven track record of benefiting the lives of healthcare professionals and patients in the NHS and private health sector.

They include companies which have underpinned the country’s response to COVID- 19, and others whose technology can address the issues facing healthcare systems across the globe.

Organisations listed include Foundry4, which remotely delivered the UK’s COVID-19 home testing service in just eight days, DrDoctor, a patient engagement platform provider which has supported at-scale healthcare staff vaccination programmes and IMMJ Systems which provides digitised records via the cloud, enabling NHS trusts to deliver virtual clinics.

The campaign is backed by Healthcare UK, HIMSS, the European Connected Health Alliance (ECHA) Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), Scottish Development International, Innovate UK, and Silver Buck.

WHY IT MATTERS

The list aims to provide a well-researched credible list for international healthcare organisations and governments to get support for their needs.

Such organisations are likely to help deal with the looming backlog in care and provide the foundation for the digitised healthcare future where remote monitoring, patient apps, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality become the norm.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Healthcare UK has also created a '25 Ones to Watch List', featuring companies such as online chronic pain clinic provider Cellen, and patient experience insight firm Pep Health.

ON THE RECORD

Hassan Chaudhury, digital health specialist, Healthcare UK, said: “The First 100 articulates the exportable strengths that the UK has in health tech and showcases those that stand out for being tried and tested and most importantly, making a difference across one of the most complex health systems in the world, during its most challenging time.”

"At HIMSS we are honoured to support this 'First 100 UK Digital Health Companies' initiative as it provides a useful overview of the UK's strength in innovation and supports buyers and exporters with information, solutions and success cases,” commented Sean Roberts, VP, HIMSS EMEA.

Rachel Murphy, CEO of Foundry4 said: “The past year has created a need to think differently, even radically, in the way we all approach healthcare - from creating patient facing services, workforce-based solutions, and using data in a more effective way. It’s incredibly powerful to be recognised by the DIT for the contribution we’ve made to healthcare in doing just that.”

Tom Whicher, CEO of DrDoctor said: “We have seen through COVID-19 how shifting to digital first care can help healthcare systems across the world with their toughest ever test; now there is the opportunity to not just survive, but thrive.”

Mark Lomax, CEO of Pep Health said: “With healthcare under tremendous pressure globally it has never been more important to understand in real-time what patients think. We know that by going directly to where patients are already talking about services we can identify areas of strength and weakness and help to measure care variability.”