EMEA
Artificial Intelligence

UK hospital first to use AI cancer treatment tool

The pioneering treatment from Project InnerEye, which could relieve the UK’s cancer treatment backlog, is being offered for free at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, UK.
By Sophie Porter
December 10, 2020
01:21 AM
Microsoft, Cambridge, AI

Credit: Microsoft

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge is set to be the first hospital in the world to use InnerEye, an AI deep-learning tool from Microsoft Research Cambridge that accelerates the treatment of cancer patients. The technology computes hospital data to accurately identify tumours on patient scans, cutting CT processing times and treatment planning by up to 90%.

The toolkit could potentially reduce the waiting time for cancer treatment that has built up over the pandemic without compromising on the quality of care. Microsoft has also made the InnerEye software opensource and freely available in order to democratise care and ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the tool.

WHY IT MATTERS

When performed manually, a clinical oncologist or specialised technician must segment CT images obtained during a screening individually in a process called contouring. The medical professional outlines what are tumours and what are healthy organs on the scan, a process that can take several hours. The InnerEye toolkit processes these images 13 times faster than when done manually, utilising the hospital’s own data to improve accuracy and presenting the data to be carefully checked by the consultant oncologist. 

Up to half of people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their life. According to Cancer Research, the pandemic has meant an estimated three million people in the UK have missed out on cancer screenings due to hospital restrictions, creating a severe backlog of patients waiting for treatment. The InnerEye toolkit, which is hosted securely on Microsoft’s Azure cloud, enables clinicians to spend more time with more patients whilst ensuring their treatment plans are tailored to them individually.

THE LARGER PICTURE

AI and deep learning are becoming a growing presence in digital care in the UK, with the government recently announcing a £20 million injection of funds into AI research.

ON THE RECORD

Dr Rajesh Jena, an oncologist at Addenbrooke’s and co-lead of InnerEye, said: “The results from InnerEye are a game-changer. To be diagnosed with a tumour of any kind is an incredibly traumatic experience for patients. So as clinicians we want to start radiotherapy promptly to improve survival rates and reduce anxiety. Using machine learning tools can save time for busy clinicians and help get our patients into treatment as quickly as possible.”

“There is no doubt that InnerEye is saving me time,” said Yvonne Rimmer, consultant clinical oncologist at Addenbrooke’s. “It’s speeding up the process so I can concentrate on looking at a patient’s diagnostic images and tailoring treatment to them. But it’s important for patients to know that the AI is helping me in my professional role; it’s not replacing me in the process. I double check everything the AI does and can change it if I need to. The key thing is that most of the time, I don’t need to change anything.”

Javier Alvarez-Valle, principal research manager at Microsoft Research Cambridge, said: “AI models trained with InnerEye are changing the way cancer is treated, speeding up the process to give patients greater peace of mind and empowering clinical oncologists with an AI assistant. The AI works in the background, so clinical oncologists just open up the scans on their computer and they can see what their AI model has highlighted. The clinical oncologist then decides what to do with that information.”

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Patient Engagement, Workflow, Workforce

More regional news

GITEX Technology Week 2020, Dubai

UAE government unveils e-complaint system to report healthcare malpractices

By
Rachel McArthur
December 10, 2020
Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer announces clinical decision support across Africa and India

By
Sara Mageit
December 10, 2020
Dubai Health Authority, GITEX

Credit: Dubai Health Authority

Dubai Health Authority showcases new solutions at GITEX Technology Week

By
Rachel McArthur
December 09, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Microsoft, Cambridge, AI

Credit: Microsoft
UK hospital first to use AI cancer treatment tool

Most Read

Emerging stronger: how can technology help alleviate the pressure of COVID-19 on healthcare provision?
New framework helps streamline EHR data extraction
Pandemic-era burnout: How physicians manage crushing workloads and IT demands
Insights into RPA implementation in healthcare
Teladoc Health and Livongo's post-merger plan: One-stop healthcare
King’s College Hospital to advance its 'digital by default' patient engagement strategy

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Cerner's Hans Buitendijk and Foothold Technology's David Bucciferro
HIMSS EHR Association enables vendor collaboration for COVID-19 public health reporting
Sponsored by
Ron Emerson, global healthcare lead at Zoom
Zoom taking multifaceted approach to telemedicine
Dr. Suliman Alomran, medical informatics lecturer at the College of Medicine, King Saud University
Maintaining continuity of care during COVID-19 pandemic
Sponsored by
Lawrence Huang, VP of product management at Cisco Meraki
Safety, adaptability must be focus of healthcare IT workers

More Stories

Left to right: Liu Cheng (cofounder & COO), Megan Palos (operations manager), Dr. Ephraim Dickinson (cofounder & CEO), Breiana Brady.

Left to right: Liu Cheng (cofounder & COO), Megan Palos (operations manager), Dr. Ephraim Dickinson (cofounder & CEO), Breiana Brady.

Urgently Ortho’s integrated EHR-telehealth creates seamless, tech-enabled clinic
Dubai Health Authority, GITEX

Credit: Dubai Health Authority

Dubai Health Authority showcases new solutions at GITEX Technology Week
Heather Roszkowski, Sriram Bharadwaj, and Kat Jercich

Clockwise from top left: Heather Roszkowski, Sriram Bharadwaj and Kat Jercich

Endpoint security is vital, even as 'the definition of endpoint itself has changed'
Lawrence Huang, VP of product management at Cisco Meraki
Safety, adaptability must be focus of healthcare IT workers
The AWS logo
Amazon Web Services to launch HIPAA-eligible data management service
Department of Health and Human Services sign before building
HHS releases facility-level data on COVID-19 hospital capacity
Rep. Fred Upton

Rep. Fred Upton (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Cures 2.0 could be 'well on the way' by spring, say DeGette and Upton
St. Luke's University Health Network Bethlehem facility

St. Luke's University Health Network Bethlehem facility

St. Luke’s reduces employee burnout and mental health costs with digital health tool