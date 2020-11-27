EMEA
Artificial Intelligence

UK Government give £20M funding boost to AI research

The funding will support 15 innovative AI projects ranging from early cancer detection to clinical support and wearable medical devices.
By Sophie Porter
November 27, 2020
01:31 AM
AI research, Alan Turing Institute

Today the UK government has announced the awardees of the Turing AI Acceleration Fellowships. The 15 Fellows, whose projects encompass a spectrum of AI innovations across science and engineering, will benefit from £20 million of government funding in a bid to “equip the next generation of Alan Turings with the tools that will keep the UK at the forefront of this remarkable technological innovation,” says Science Minister Amanda Solloway.

WHY IT MATTERS

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The Fellowships are intended to provide elected Fellows with the necessary resources to accelerate the research and development of their innovative AI projects, in order to scale market uptake, address some of today’s most pressing challenges and cement the UK’s position as a world-leader in AI.

The scheme is funded jointly by Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) on behalf of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), The Alan Turing Institute, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Office for Artificial Intelligence.

The 15 Fellows will be funded for five years and will join the five Turing AI Fellows that were announced in 2019 and the winners of the Turing AI World-Leading Researcher Fellowships, to be announced in 2021. They include Prof. Christopher Yao, who will use a combination of AI and genomics to anticipate the development of cancers before they are fully formed, potentially informing personalised care plans and enabling earlier and more effective treatment.

The full list of Fellows is as follows:         

  • Professor Damien Coyle, University of Ulster – AI for Intelligent Neurotechnology and Human-Machine Symbiosis
  • Dr Jeff Dalton, University of Glasgow – Neural Conversational Information Seeking Assistant
  • Dr Theo Damoulas, University of Warwick – Machine Learning Foundations of Digital Twins
  • Professor Aldo Faisal, Imperial College – Reinforcement Learning for Healthcare
  • Professor Yulan He, University of Warwick – Event-Centric Framework for Natural Language Understanding
  • Dr Jose Miguel Hernandez Lobato, University of Cambridge – Machine Learning for Molecular Design
  • Dr Antonio Hurtado, University of Strathclyde – PHOTONics for Ultrafast Artificial Intelligence
  • Dr Per Lehre, University of Birmingham – Rigorous Time-Complexity Analysis of Co-evolutionary Algorithms
  • Professor Giovanni Montana, University of Warwick – Advancing Multi-Agent Deep Reinforcement Learning for Sequential Decision Making in Real-World Applications
  • Dr Christopher Nemeth, Lancaster University: Probabilistic Algorithms for Scalable and Computable Approaches to Learning (PASCAL)
  • Dr Raul Santos-Rodriguez, University of Bristol - Interactive Annotations in AI
  • Dr Sebastian Stein, University of Southampton – Citizen-Centric AI Systems
  • Dr Ivan Tyukin, University of Leicester – Adaptive, Robust and Resilient AI Systems for the FuturE
  • Dr Adrian Weller, University of Cambridge - Trustworthy Machine Learning
  • Professor Christopher Yau, The University of Manchester – clinAIcan – Developing Clinical Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Cancer

THE LARGER TREND

This new round of investment follows the UK government’s recent commitment to supporting and progressing AI skills and research, including courses to train the next generation of AI frontrunners. It is part of a wider scheme of R&D support.

It is in keeping with the increased support of AI in healthcare. Research has shown that, as COVID-19 pushed AI more into the mainstream, the health industry has more confidence in it as an investment opportunity and has predicted it will be more readily adopted moving forward.

ON THE RECORD

EPSRC Executive Chair Professor Dame Lynn Gladden said: “The Turing AI Acceleration Fellowships will support some of our leading researchers to progress their careers and develop ground-breaking AI technologies with societal impact. By enhancing collaboration between academia and industry and accelerating these transformative technologies they will help to maintain and build on the UK’s position as a world leader in AI.” 

Professor Yau commented: "I am very excited to have been awarded this Fellowship which will enable me to conduct ground-breaking research at the intersection of genomics and artificial intelligence. Genomics will yield unprecedented amounts of data which necessitate the use of AI for their interpretation. I will be developing novel clinical information systems to provide cancer patients and clinicians with the very best genomics-guided personalised care to improve treatment effectiveness and survival rates. I am especially pleased to be working with a range of project partners, including Ovarian Cancer Action, to ensure that my research is conducted in partnership with patients."

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Government & Policy

More regional news

EMR, InterSystems

Credit: InterSystems

Saudi Arabia’s IMC to adopt InterSystems TrakCare

By
Rachel McArthur
November 26, 2020
cyber security, Vision 2030

Saudi Vision 2030: Cybersecurity through the lens of patient safety

By
Sara Mageit
November 26, 2020
NHSX, NHS Digital.

Government denies plans to create new ‘NHS transformation taskforce’

By
Tammy Lovell
November 25, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

cyber security, Vision 2030
Saudi Vision 2030: Cybersecurity through the lens of patient safety

Most Read

Premera Blue Cross to pay $6.85M to settle 2015 breach
SPECIAL REPORT: Kuwait’s digital transformation journey
Sen. Ron Wyden: COVID-19 meant no more 'dawdling' on telehealth
Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews expand into Europe, Middle East & Africa edition
Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6
ONC announces winners of $2.5M in Star HIE funding

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Sponsored by
Sibu Siddique, VP of Digital Transformation and Customer Success at GE Digital
Future healthcare will have the patient at the center
David Berridge, deputy chief medical officer at The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
COVID-19 reveals gaps, lack of standards in supply chain
Sponsored by
Steven Matarelli, senior clinical executive at Vocera Communications
Digital strategies must be interoperable, scalable
Abdulaziz Alkhlaif, CIO of Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mishari Hospital
COVID-19 accelerates innovation in Saudi Arabia

More Stories

Nuance, public cloud, Germany
Many hospitals in Germany already use the public cloud, study finds
Steven Matarelli, senior clinical executive at Vocera Communications
Digital strategies must be interoperable, scalable
AdventHealth to collaborate with AI firm BERG to improve COVID-19 care
A cybersecurity expert sits in a darkened room in front of a computer screen
How healthcare organizations can enhance RPM security, resiliency
Stethoscope and calculator on graphs
How Emergency Medicine Physicians Can Increase Revenue in 2021 with Medicare PFS Cuts Looming
InterSystems trade show desk
InterSystems updates HealthShare with expanded FHIR capabilities
Abdulaziz Alkhlaif, CIO of Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mishari Hospital
COVID-19 accelerates innovation in Saudi Arabia
Elsevier, patient engagement, HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East Digital Event
HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East: Implementing digital solutions that support the delivery of empathetic care