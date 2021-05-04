EMEA
Government & Policy

UK government to fund £37M into data-driven initiatives

The funding is part of the wider vision to transform the UK into a life sciences "super power".
By Sara Mageit
May 04, 2021
06:40 AM

UK health and social care secretary, Matt Hancock 

UK health and social care secretary, Matt Hancock has outlined the government's commitment to bolster the UK life sciences sector and build on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

During the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) annual conference last week, Hancock pledged £37 million for genomics projects and for data-driven initiatives delivered through the Genome UK Implementation Plan and the UK Functional Genomics Initiative, which was launched in September 2019.

WHY IT MATTERS

The pledge aims to make the UK a global leader in manufacturing for medicines, grow UK-based business and encourage investment. Through these investments, patients are set to benefit from better research, treatment, care and improved clinical decision-making.

Genomics England projects supporting the implementation of the Genome UK strategy will receive £17 million to explore the potential value of newborn sequencing, contributing to the increase in data from ethnic minorities in genomic cohorts and data sets, and supporting a new approach to cancer diagnosis.

Hancock explained that new support for the UK Functional Genomics Initiative will drive new approaches to improve our understanding of how genetic changes cause disease. Genomics sequencing will be used as part of everyday diagnosis and treatment, giving doctors the tools to make better clinical decisions.

The remaining £20 million will be invested in initiatives to harness UK health data for life sciences research. This will include investment clinical trials and funding to develop medicines, vaccines and health technologies to support research such as the COVID vaccine trials, and studies supporting the earlier detection of disease.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In related news, researchers from Cambridge University have used data from NHS cancer patient samples sequenced through the 100,000 Genomes Project, to improve the personalisation of cancer therapies.  

In another recent healthcare initiative, Hancock announced that 30 trusts will join the Digital Aspirant programme and that seven trusts will receive up to £6 million over the next three years as part of the programme.

ON THE RECORD

Hancock said: "We’ve learned a huge amount this last year – and we’ve learned a lot about how to make things happen. It’s one of the things I want to address today. How we’ve managed to accelerate things, that often happens in a crisis, but crucially, we’ve got to hold on to those things and translate the lessons we’ve learned, especially from the things that have gone well – the discovery of dexamethasone, our vaccines project…

"The public has never been more engaged in health research – never has the public been more engaged about health research – so let’s harness this enthusiasm. Tackling COVID has been a global mission – but there are so many other noble missions that still lie ahead. I am sure you can think of those that you are most focused on. Tackling cancer. Treatments for dementia. Preventing heart disease. So much more…

"It’s no longer about getting us back to where we were – it’s about charting a new and better course, where we learn the lessons of the pandemic, and build back better, to transform the UK into a life sciences superpower. That is what we can do. I know it’s an ambition you all share."

Topics: 
Government & Policy

More regional news

PainChek, NHS

Roundup: Sir Simon Stevens to step down as head of NHS, Leeds Hospital goes live with Agfa Enterprise Imaging and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
April 30, 2021
COVID-19, NHS, digital innovation, vaccine, EU

Member states agree on technical specifications for EU-wide vaccine passport

By
Tammy Lovell
April 29, 2021
AI, data, genomics, cancer, NHS

New algorithm could help personalise cancer therapies

By
Tammy Lovell
April 28, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Matt Hancock, life sciences
UK government to fund £37M into data-driven initiatives

Most Read

ONC has ideas for reducing clinician burden with health IT
New standard established in Singapore for verification of COVID-19 test results across borders
Security improvements to Singapore’s National Electronic Health Record to be done up by year-end
Matthew Gould denies speculation that NHSX is disappearing
Glitches hinder Chicagoans' efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine via Zocdoc
Transforming the future of care through personalised healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
April's big M&As, racism in healthcare, hackers exploiting COVID-19, more
Assaf Halevy, CEO and founder of 2bPrecise
Telegenomics gives physicians precision insights into care remotely
Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs
National Coordinator Micky Tripathi
ONC chief Micky Tripathi on where interoperability goes from here

More Stories

Assaf Halevy, CEO and founder of 2bPrecise
Telegenomics gives physicians precision insights into care remotely
A pharmacist looking at medicine.
New e-prescription registry goes live in Australia
Vocera to buy PatientSafe Solutions, with eye toward small and midsize hospitals
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra
HHS gives $32M to expand COVID-19 support for health centers
Intermountain uses AI, synthetic data to improve chronic kidney disease care
The Capitol Building
CONNECT for Health Act reintroduced, would expand telehealth access
Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs
PainChek, NHS
Roundup: Sir Simon Stevens to step down as head of NHS, Leeds Hospital goes live with Agfa Enterprise Imaging and more briefs