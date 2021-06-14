EMEA
Population Health

UK government considers vaccine passports for use at large events

This follows news of COVID-19 restrictions remaining for four weeks after 21 June.
By Sara Mageit
June 14, 2021
08:22 AM

Photo by HalfpointImages/ Getty Images

A Whitehall source has said that vaccine passports could be used at large events, such as sports matches and concerts.

No formal decision has yet been made and a review of the use of vaccine certificates in England is expected to confirm on Monday that they will not be compulsory.

This follows MPs previously warning ministers against introducing the certificates, on the grounds that it is unjustified and discriminatory.

WHY IT MATTERS

The UK has been conducting a review for England to move towards the last stage of the roadmap out of restrictions. Certificates that prove who is vaccinated could help ease restrictions and enable parts of the economy to reopen, avoiding critical impact on businesses.

In the following weeks, the UK government has debated delaying lockdown restrictions in England, meaning that limits for sports, pubs and cinemas remain.

The talks have been initiated by scientists calling for the reopening to be delayed amid the rising cases of the Delta variant, and to enable more people to receive their second vaccine dose.

Prime minister, Boris Johnson is due to confirm the delay today at 18:00 BST.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The Equality and Human Rights Commission says certificates to prove who is vaccinated could create a "two-tier society whereby only certain groups are able to fully enjoy their rights".

In Europe, 12 countries are now using the EU Digital Covid Certificate, to allow free movement of travellers between its countries. The Commission has proposed a framework for a European Digital Identity, which will enable all EU citizens to prove their identity and share electronic documents.

Last month, it was announced that people in England will be able to use the NHS app as a vaccine passport. An update that went live on 17 May enabled the app to display COVID vaccine records, in a separate tab, so there is no longer the need to contact a GP.

Meanwhile, the Ada Lovelace Institute published a paper recommending requirements that governments should meet before permitting vaccine passports.

Attendees, exhibitors, speakers and staff will need to verify that they're fully vaccinated to gain entry to the HIMSS21 campus in Las Vegas. HIMSS will offer more guidance soon on proof and validation, including potential digital apps.

ON THE RECORD

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chair of the EHRC, said if the certificates are introduced, they must be time-limited and regularly reviewed by Parliament to ensure they are proportionate. She said those who cannot take the vaccine must have easy access to exemption documentation.

"We would monitor the rollout to ensure the right balance is struck between protecting the public's health and our individual freedoms," she said.

HIMSS will continue to update the HIMSS21 Health and Safety Hub.

Topics: 
Population Health

More regional news

NHS

Roundup: European Commission proposes digital identity, Orange and AXA acquire stake in DabaDoc and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
June 11, 2021
Philips

Philips partners with leading UAE telecoms company to fast-track data-driven healthcare

By
Ahmed El Sherif
June 11, 2021
Monica Kleijn Evason, Spain; Graham Prestwich, UK; Dr Caridad Pontes García, Spain Dr Xènia Acebes Roldán, Spain; Dr Kristine Sørensen, Denmark

#HIMSS21Europe: How to empower patients in the digital age

By
Rosy Matheson
June 09, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

COVID-19, vaccination programme
UK government considers vaccine passports for use at large events

Most Read

EU leaders want 'Digital Green Certificates' ready by summer
India upgrades disease surveillance platform
Roundup: eHealth support for African lower income countries, HIMSS hosts first CMx and more briefs
At MemorialCare, digital health program enables turnaround for depression patients
How COVID-19 opened a new chapter for population and public health
Optum now offering virtual care nationwide, execs say

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Jabari Butler, CIO of the HEALing Community Center
Using telehealth to connect vulnerable patients with care
Sponsored by
Brian Pelkowski, Genentech's global head of oncology strategy for personalized healthcare
Data is at the heart of personalized healthcare
UHC re-examines ER claims denial policy; iPhone now assesses walking stability
Sponsored by
Devesh Menawat, director of hospital automation at Masimo
What home automation can provide healthcare systems

More Stories

Brian Pelkowski, Genentech's global head of oncology strategy for personalized healthcare
Data is at the heart of personalized healthcare
The Microsoft booth at HIMSS
Report: Windows had most security vulnerabilities of any Microsoft product last year
Cloud depicted as hardware
Providence CISO offers tips for a 'pandemic-ready' cyber strategy
NHS
Roundup: European Commission proposes digital identity, Orange and AXA acquire stake in DabaDoc and more briefs
The Cerner complex
Cerner eliminates 500 jobs from labor force
The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital Greensboro North Carolina
Rx tech helps Cone Health get more accurate meds histories in its Epic EHR
Philips
Philips partners with leading UAE telecoms company to fast-track data-driven healthcare
UHC re-examines ER claims denial policy; iPhone now assesses walking stability