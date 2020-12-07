EMEA
Artificial Intelligence

UAE’s Medcare wins “Best Use of Digital in Healthcare”

One of the country’s leading private healthcare providers took gold at the latest edition of the MENA Digital Awards for its conversational AI-powered agent.
By Rachel McArthur
December 07, 2020
06:18 AM
MENA Digital Awards, AI-powered, Medcare

Credit: Mena Digital

The GCC’s Medcare Hospitals has come out on top in the healthcare category of the latest edition of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Digital Awards.

Known as a leading private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Medcare won the award for “Best Use of Digital in Healthcare”  for its smart chatbot, it announced in a statement.

According to the healthcare group, its bilingual (English and Arabic) conversational artificial intelligence (AI) agent is the “first chatbot of its kind in the healthcare industry that is able to perform end-to-end appointment management without the need for a human agent intervention”. The application – which automates appointment management, analyses patient symptoms, and automatically accesses doctors’ schedules – was created for Medcare by Dubai-based AI specialists Blue Logic Digital.

“Medcare always has the convenience of our patients as a key objective across all our growth plans, and this is even more significant in our digital transformation initiatives,” said Medcare Hospitals CEO, Andre Daoud. “While automating the appointment booking process, it was important for us that the chatbot conserved the relatable and engaging customer journey that our patients experience on their interaction with Medcare. 

“The team at Blue Logic Digital delivered two bilingual communication agents – Leo and Mira - that aligned perfectly with our vision to introduce humanised avatars that supported our patients’ preference to book online in less than a minute.”

WHY IT MATTERS

The UAE is one of the region’s biggest adopters of AI, investing a total of $2.15 billion (£1.6bn) over the past ten years, it was revealed last year. According to the “AI Maturity Report in the Middle East and Africa (MEA)”, a 2019 study commissioned by Microsoft and conducted by Ernst & Young, this makes the country the second highest investor of the technology in the region, the first being the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“When we examine companies with high AI maturity, it’s clear that the technology is driven directly by the CEOs themselves. This high level of involvement typically results in greater investment in AI, broader adoption and a greater number of successful implementations,” said Microsoft Gulf’s regional general manager, Sayed Hashish at the time.

According to PWC Middle East, the region is expected to account for 2% of the total global benefits of AI by 2030 – the equivalent to an estimated $320 billion (£241bn).

The report stated: “In absolute terms, the largest gains are expected to accrue to Saudi Arabia where AI is expected to contribute over $135.2 billion in 2030 to the economy, equivalent to 12.4% of GDP. In relative terms, the UAE is expected to see the largest impact of close to 14% of 2030 GDP [$96bn].”

It added that the rest of the GCC – or the “GCC4” of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar – would witness an AI contribution of $45.9 billion (£34.6bn) by 2030, which is 8.2% of GDP. Meanwhile, over in North Africa, Egypt is set to be the biggest investor, with AI contributing $42.7 billion (£32.2bn), or 7.7% of GDP.

ON THE RECORD

For Medcare Hospitals, since the launch of its chatbot in April 2019, “Leo and Mira” saw more than 85,000 transactions as well as a significant increase in call centre efficiency, it said, adding that “a few smarter digital solutions [are] on their way to maturity”. 

Janak Sarda, CEO at Blue Logic, concluded: “Success is an explicit reflection of our efforts and passion; we are delighted that our digital work has been recognised, as every achievement inspires us to push past our limits in AI and machine learning. 

“We are grateful to Medcare for trusting us and for giving us the opportunity to innovate.”

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence

More regional news

COVID-19

International Views from the Top: 'Technology was an enabler, not the endpoint'

By
Sara Mageit
December 02, 2020
Nuffield, EMRAM

Credit: Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre

UK's Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre awarded EMRAM Stage 6

By
Tammy Lovell
December 02, 2020
HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East

Credit: HIMSS Middle East 2.0 Digital Conference and Exhibition 

What will allow concentrated care within hospitals to return to the community?

December 02, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

2021 digital transformation
Lessons from 2020 in digital transformation and 2021 predictions

Most Read

AI-based cardiac arrest prediction software recognized as Innovative Medical Device in South Korea
IBM's planned NewCo spinoff signals a 'maniacal focus' on hybrid cloud, AI
Emerging stronger: how can technology help alleviate the pressure of COVID-19 on healthcare provision?
New framework helps streamline EHR data extraction
Mayo Clinic, Safe Health form new venture focused on connected diagnostics
Tackling racism in health takes more than data alone, say experts

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Dr. Joe Drozda, director of outcomes research at Mercy
Technologies helping health systems manage supply chains battered by COVID-19
Improving digital maturity helps battle pandemic
Sponsored by
OASIS CEO Thamer Shaker
Value-driven healthcare a big part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
HIMSS Media top stories
CMS expands telehealth services but ATA wants more; DeepMind AI cracks protein folding challenge

More Stories

A person looks into a vaccine refrigerator

(Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

As vaccine rollout looms, so do big questions around supply chains
OASIS CEO Thamer Shaker
Value-driven healthcare a big part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
Cleveland Clinic broadband Internet

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic helps bring affordable broadband to local neighborhood
SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center

At SUNY, machine learning in OR scheduling enables big wins
A person texting a chatbot
Conversational technologies can be rapidly deployed for pandemic response
A doctor points at an EHR on a tablet

(Photo by Ariel Skelley/Getty Images)

ONC seeks to standardize patient addresses with new Project US@
An old-timey microphone and radio setup represent our weekly digital health podcast.
HIMSSCast: Beyond HIPAA and GDPR: The next frontiers of healthcare privacy and security
HIMSS Media top stories
CMS expands telehealth services but ATA wants more; DeepMind AI cracks protein folding challenge