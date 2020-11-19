EMEA
Government & Policy

UAE’s health ministry relaunches smart patient platform

The updated version of SHEFAA will serve as a digital communication hub between service providers and patients across the country.
By Taleen Davies
November 19, 2020
01:37 AM
UAE’s health ministry, smart patient platform

Credit: UAE health ministry

A smart patient platform that aims to centralise healthcare services provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as patient information has been relaunched this week.

Led by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the updated version of SHEFAA – taken from the Arabic word for “healing” – will serve as a digital communication hub between service providers and patients. Supported by user information via the MoHAP’s Wareed system – which covers all of the ministry’s centres and hospitals within a single network – SHEFAA will serve as the main reference tool for access to medical and clinical information, as well as patient medical records.

Residents in the country have the option to log in to governmental websites and apps with a single login called UAE Pass; this can also be used on the SHEFAA platform, with users being able to get smart treatment services as well as any updates of its own medical record. The platform is set to also offer health education and guidance, questionnaires and opinion polls, an e-payment feature for various services, lab test reports and results, plus a live chat option.

WHY IT MATTERS

The relaunch of SHEFAA comes as the UAE government continues to develop and enhance the country’s health information systems, by providing unified and integrated digital offerings that are more accessible, efficient and user-friendly.

HE Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, assistant undersecretary of the Support Services Sector explained: “[The] SHEFAA platform comes as part of the UAE government’s directions to develop public services and achieve high quality for community members in accordance with the UAE Vision.

“It also falls within MoHAP’s efforts to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services and implement the smart government initiative, by developing health information systems and carrying out world-class standards in managing the infrastructure of health facilities, in line with the goals of the National Agenda to implement a health system based on the highest international standards.”

ON THE RECORD

Ali Al-Ajmi, director of the ministry’s Health Information Systems Department added: “The new tech-based platform [SHEFAA] aims to provide treatment services and enhance access to the medical record – including vital signs, prescriptions, vaccines, medical history, medications, allergies, doctor visit records, and lab test results and reports.”

He concluded: “The current treatment services include requesting medical reports and e-payments... [an upgraded] home care programme for the senior citizens – including submitting the application, attaching documents, setting the date of the initial visit to the medical team, following up on the request, reviewing the scheduled visits of the home care team – and developing the appointment booking feature to include all specialties and treatment services provided at MoHAP’s primary health care centres and hospitals.”

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement

