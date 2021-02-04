EMEA
Government & Policy

Twelve suppliers selected for Digital Capability for Health framework

In collaboration with NHS Digital, the Crown Commercial Service has selected suppliers to develop new digital solutions to support public health.
By Sara Mageit
February 04, 2021
09:00 AM
NHS Digital, Crown Commercial Services

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has gone live with a new £800 million Digital Capability for Health framework, providing IT services for NHS and social care.

Last September, a tender was launched for the provision of the Digital Capability for Health framework with the intention of supporting public health and other care organisations with providing digital outcomes and services.

The framework went live in January and is due to run for four years with no option to extend. The following twelve suppliers with experience in the health sector have been appointed to the framework:

  • Accenture
  • Aire Logic
  • BJSS
  • Capita Business Services
  • Cognizant Worldwide
  • Hippo Digital
  • IBM United Kingdom
  • Infinity Works Consulting
  • Informed Solutions
  • Kainos Software
  • Mastek
  • Netcompany

WHY IT MATTERS

The framework agreement aims to set an efficient structure and approach to commissioning a multitude of projects and an agile delivery of services based on the Service Standard.

The suppliers selected under the framework will provide the following service provisions:

  • Development and operations (DevOps) – for ongoing minor improvements of live services
  • Digital definition services – creating and progressing the project through discovery and alpha phases
  • Build and transition services – building the services using beta and live phases
  • End-to-end development services – designing and developing the services from discovery to live phases 
  • Data management (and similar) services – for performing data collection, data processing and analysis and management of data and services

The initiative will allow access to suppliers with the right capabilities and experience to meet public health needs. It will also support further competition to make sure health and social care bodies are receiving value for money, with quality and price assessments based on individual customer’s need.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Trade association techUK has published a plan setting out 10 recommendations to accelerate digitalisation of the health and care sector.

Millions of NHSmail accounts recently moved to Microsoft Azure cloud in line with the UK's ambition for a cloud-first health service.

ON THE RECORD

Seth Finegan, CEO at Informed Solutions said: “We’re delighted to be appointed to this important healthcare framework. From our experience of successfully designing and delivering national digital services remotely and at scale during the past year, we recognise that there is an unprecedented demand for transformative digital experience and analytics solutions that will help deliver the critical healthcare services of the future.

“Our Queen’s Award-winning platforms and services are being used across a growing number of public sector bodies operating in healthcare, emergency services, and environment management sectors as well as in nationally significant citizen engagement activities. With the NHS increasingly adopting and embracing an innovation culture, we are looking forward to helping co-design and deliver modern, digital, data-driven healthcare services for our new world”.

Government & Policy, Population Health

