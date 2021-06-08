Three Saudi Arabian hospitals achieve EMRAM Stage 7

Three Saudi Arabian hospitals in the Mouwasat group have achieved the highest level of the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Records Adoption Model (EMRAM).

The hospitals in Qatif, Damman and Riyadh were validated at Stage 7 of the eight-stage model EMRAM model, which scores hospitals from 0-7 relative to their inpatient electronic medical records (EMR) capabilities.

During the assessment it was noted that protected PCs in every ward are refreshed every five minutes to ensure patient summary reports, allergy notifications, problem and medication lists are available. A comprehensive set of dashboards and visual displays are available in most areas of the hospital including the pharmacy.

The hospitals have also created clinical decision support routines, which present clinicians with potential diagnoses generated by an algorithm that considers lab results, medication, and vital signs.

WHY IT MATTERS

Mouwasat has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to improving patient safety and quality of clinical care through the effective use of EMR technology.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Mouwasat Hospital Al Khobar achieved EMRAM Stage 7 in September 2020. The two remaining hospitals in the Mouwasat group are validated at Stage 6 and working towards Stage 7.

Other hospitals in Saudi Arabia to achieve EMRAM Stage 7 include Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital Al Khobar, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Riyadh.

ON THE RECORD

John Rayner, regional director analytics, EMEA, HIMSS, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to validate three hospitals from the Mouwasat group in the same week. The assessment team was particularly impressed with the dedication and enthusiasm of the clinicians, both doctors and nurses, who not only demonstrated their knowledge of the system and associated processes but also how a digital environment can improve patient safety and the overall quality of care. These are three impressive hospitals who recognise the benefits of working in a paper free environment.”

Dr Amin Nimer, corporate chief of medical services & performance improvement, Mouwasat Medical Services, said: “HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 accreditation is a key milestone in our pursuit of a more efficient healthcare system. We are so proud to have three of our hospitals validated at the same time. This success represents our strategy in delivering high quality standards to our patients and helps create a connected healthcare system among our staff. Today, we serve our patients in a more enhanced and unique way.”

Thamer Al-Momani, corporate chief information officer, Mouwasat Medical Services, said: "We are excited to achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 and proud of all the work the team has done to make Mouwasat indispensable to our patients. This remarkable achievement is a clear representation of how truly ambitious we are in implementing the latest technology and ensuring that we are providing the best-in-class standards. The journey does not end here, we believe that leveraging technology innovations (and our team members) will result in a consistently effective performance.”