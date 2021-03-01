EMEA
Government & Policy

Technical work on interoperable EU vaccine certificate to be completed within three months

European Council stresses importance of a common approach.
By Tammy Lovell
March 01, 2021
12:58 PM
COVID-19, European Commission

Credit:Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images

Technical work to develop an interoperable EU-wide vaccine certificate is planned to be completed within three months.

EU leaders met via video conference to discuss the topic at the European Council meeting last week.

European Council, president, Charles Michel, confirmed there would be a “common European approach” to ensure vaccine certificates (also known as vaccine passports) are interoperable.

The certificate will not only contain vaccination data, but other information which could indicate immunity to COVID-19, such as PCR or rapid antigen test results, he added.

Michel said the council also needed to agree what the certificate could be used for and address worries about discrimination against those who have not been vaccinated.

European Commission president, Ursula Von Der Leyen, confirmed the data set for the certificate has already been defined.

“It’s a minimum data set. The sensitive health data will stay in the member states. It’s just a question of if the person is vaccinated, or has the person had a negative PCR test or antibodies because they’ve recovered from COVID,” she said.

Von Der Leyen stressed the importance of an EU-wide solution to prevent private companies from filling the vacuum, claiming that Google and Apple had already approached the World Health Organisation (WHO) with solutions. This was later denied in a statement from WHO.

Earlier this month, WHO issued an interim position paper opposing vaccine passports due to “critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of the vaccination in reducing transmission” and the limited availability of vaccines.

WHY IT MATTERS

The introduction of an EU-wide vaccine passport has been a controversial matter, with countries such as Greece, Portugal and Spain advocating for the measure, while others including France and Germany have raised discrimination concerns and legal hurdles.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Meanwhile, tech giant IBM has created a blockchain solution called Digital Health Pass, to enable organisations to verify citizens’ health credentials.

Also, a coalition of health and tech groups, including Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce, has formed The Vaccination Credential Initiative, to create an internationally accepted digital health card to store COVID-19 information such as test results or vaccination data.

ON THE RECORD

Charles Michel, said: “We have to stress the European approach. If we don’t have a European approach put in place there will be a bilateral approach, here and there, which will complicate matters even more. So, alongside the Commission, we’re very committed to getting the members states to converge on this matter.

“We also take into account the fact that for many European countries, tourism is a vital industry, be it economically or socially.”

Ursula Von Der Leyen, said: “It’s important to have a European solution as otherwise others will go into this vacuum. As we know, Google and Apple are already offering solutions to the WHO and this is sensitive information, so we want to be very clear here that we offer a European solution.”

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Interoperability, Population Health

More regional news

COVID-19, elsevier

Credit: Elsevier

Care planning can enhance consistency and encourage best clinical practice

March 01, 2021
HETT conference

'The digital world seems to be far more open to collaborating'

By
Sara Mageit
February 25, 2021
Dubai health authority, UAE, Emirates

Credit: Emirates

Emirates and DHA to launch COVID-19 digital verification system for travel

By
Rachel McArthur
February 25, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

COVID-19, European Commission

Credit:Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images
Technical work on interoperable EU vaccine certificate to be completed within three months

Most Read

UK government reports NHS Test and Trace reaching record number of people
Patient engagement tools can speed, streamline COVID-19 vaccine rollout
IT glitches lead to vaccination slowdown in Arizona
Massachusetts governor signs law safeguarding telehealth coverage
Florida counties use Eventbrite to schedule vaccine appointments
Optum to acquire Change Healthcare in $13B deal

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Black pioneers in healthcare
Paying tribute to the contributions of healthcare's Black pioneers
HIMSS Media top stories
Hospitals struggling after winter COVID-19 surge; HHS pick Becerra supports telehealth
Penn Medicine's Michael Restuccia
CIO Spotlight: Penn Medicine's Michael Restuccia
VisiQuate CEO Brian Robertson
Using chatbots to help drive back office efficiencies

More Stories

NYU Langone Health AI machine learning

NYU Langone Health

An Epic cognitive computing platform primer
HIMSS Media top stories
Hospitals struggling after winter COVID-19 surge; HHS pick Becerra supports telehealth
Doctor touching icon
Automating 'high level' healthcare tasks can create high value savings
Doctor pointing to screen
Advancements in automation are cutting into the rising costs of manual healthcare transactions
Glowing dots across a map of the United States
Using data to improve communities' well-being
Dr. Rachel Levine in a mask

(Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Rachel Levine faces Senate committee questions on telehealth, transgender issues
person in PPE at computer, health IT
The M*A*S*H model of care and pushing IT to the limit – lessons from a tough 12 months
HETT conference
'The digital world seems to be far more open to collaborating'